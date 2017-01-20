Edition:
Avalanche destroys Italian mountain resort

Firefighters rescue a survivor from Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, after it was hit by an avalanche. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A firefighter walks inside Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A member of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team stands in front of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola. Soccorso Alpino Speleologico Lazio/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Firefighters rescue a survivor from Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, which was hit by an avalanche. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A supermarket is seen partially collapsed in the town of Penne, central Italy, following a series of earthquakes. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A still image taken from a video shows firefighters working at Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, after it was hit by an avalanche. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Firefighters rescue a survivor from Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, after it was hit by an avalanche. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Members of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team are seen next to cars covered in snow in front of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola. Soccorso Alpino Speleologico Lazio/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
A photo taken from a video shows the snow inside the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola after an avalanche. Guardia Di Finanza/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
An aerial view shows Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola after an avalanche. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Members of Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team work at the Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Soccorso Alpino Speleologico Lazio/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
The snow inside the Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Soccorso Alpino Speleologico/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
A photo taken from a video shows a rescuer entering the Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Guardia Di Finanza/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
The Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Soccorso Alpino Speleologico/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
An aerial photo shows the rescuers heading to Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
An Alpine Rescue helicopter is seen next the town of Assergi, central Italy, following a series of earthquakes. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
A member of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team is seen in front of the Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Soccorso Alpino Speleologico Lazio/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Members of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team stand in front of the Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Soccorso Alpino Speleologico Lazio/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
People walk in the town of Penne, central Italy, following a series of earthquakes. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
An Italian Police helicopter takes off after landing to supply food for rescuers at the Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Polizia di Stato/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
An ambulance speeds in the town of Penne, central Italy, following a series of earthquakes after an avalanche. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
A woman stand on the balcony of her home in the town of Penne, central Italy, following a series of earthquakes. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
A soldier patrols a street as an ambulance drives by in the town of Penne, central Italy, following a series of earthquakes. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
People stand with their luggage in the town of Penne, central Italy, following a series of earthquakes. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
A photo taken from a video shows a survivor, helped by rescuers, coming out from Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Guardia Di Finanza/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
An aerial view shows Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
