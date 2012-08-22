Edition:
Avril Lavigne and Nickelback's Chad

<p>Canadian singer Avril Lavigne attends an opening ceremony of Gap Flagship Ginza in Tokyo March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

<p>Frontman for Nickelback Chad Kroeger performs during the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Canadian singer Avril Lavigne performs during the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo November 4, 2007. The World Music Awards honours the best selling recording artists from around the world. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Frontman for Nickelback Chad Kroeger performs during the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Canadian singer and songwriter Avril Lavigne poses for photographers as she arrives to attend the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Members of Nickelback pose with their three awards for Fan Choice, Album of the Year and Group of the Year during the Juno Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia March 29, 2009. Band members are (L-R) Daniel Adair, Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Mike Kroeger. REUTERS/Richard Lam </p>

<p>Canadian singer and cast member Avril Lavigne (R) waves as she departs a screening of U.S. directors Karey Kirkpatrick and Tim Johnson's out of competition animated film 'Over the Hedge' at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 21, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Chad Kroeger (L), of the rock band Nickelback, leaves the courthouse in Surrey, British Columbia May 1, 2008 after being sentenced for drunk driving. Kroeger was given a fine of CAD $690 ($678) and has had his driver's license suspended for one year. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

<p>Cast members U.S. actor Bruce Willis (L) and Canadian singer Avril Lavigne arrive for a screening of U.S. directors Karey Kirkpatrick and Tim Johnson's out of competition animated film 'Over the Hedge' at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 21, 2006. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger (C) shakes hands with a member of the Rascal Flatts after Nickelback won the award for pop/rock favorite album at the 2006 American Music Awards on November 21, 2006 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Singer Avril Lavigne (L) signs an autograph as she watches the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

<p>Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger holds up a Juno for Fan Choice of the year at the 2004 Juno Awards for Canadian Music, in Edmonton, April 4, 2004. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber </p>

<p>Canadian singer Avril Lavigne arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

