Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean
A migrant baby girl is seen sleeping aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, about thirty-two hours after her rescue along other migrants from their drifting plastic rafts by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the...more
A rescuer tries to find his balance before taking a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. The baby was traveling on one of two rubber boats carrying over 200 migrants from North...more
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB. "A week ago, I collected a dead body from the Mediterranean for the first time, and (Saturday) I carried a new life," Calvelo told Reuters. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Spanish rescuer, Asier Renedo, 37, hands over a four-day-old baby girl to a woman into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation. The operation was carried out by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open arms and lasted three hours. Migrants were transferred...more
A Nigerian woman holds a baby girl as the baby's mother, Mariam, rests next to her other child, two-year old Benjamin aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro about thirty-two hours. The baby's mother, a 29-year old Nigerian woman, and her...more
Migrants from Bangladesh are seen aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, following their rescue. Italy has become the main arrival point in Europe for people fleeing persecution and poverty in Africa, most of them crossing the Mediterranean...more
Migrants line up as they wait to be processed by Italian authorities aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro moored in the port of Augusta following their rescue. Nearly 600 migrants have died so far this year trying to reach Italy from North...more
Migrants line up as they wait to be processed by Italian authorities aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro moored in the port of Augusta. In all, 181,000 migrants reached Italy in 2016, about half of the total who arrived in the European...more
Migrants are seen aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, following their rescue about thirty-two hours ago from their drifting dinghies. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A plastic raft overcrowded by over 100 migrants is seen drifting during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
