"Baby box" for unwanted infants
A "baby box" (L) is seen at Joosarang church as preacher Jeong Young-ran and two children, who were abandoned at the church years earlier and have been raised there ever since, go out for a walk in Seoul September 20, 2012. Pastor Lee Jong-rak, who...more
A "baby box" (L) is seen at Joosarang church as preacher Jeong Young-ran and two children, who were abandoned at the church years earlier and have been raised there ever since, go out for a walk in Seoul September 20, 2012. Pastor Lee Jong-rak, who runs the "baby box" at the church where mothers can leave unwanted infants, has seen a sharp increase in the number of newborns being left there because, the pastor says, of a new law aimed protecting the rights of children. South Korea is trying to shed a reputation of being a source of babies for adoption by people abroad. It is encouraging domestic adoption and tightening up the process of a child's transfer from birth mother to adoptive parents. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak adjusts the blanket around an abandoned two-week-old baby boy in a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak adjusts the blanket around an abandoned two-week-old baby boy in a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak carries a baby, abandoned a day earlier at a "baby box" at his Joosarang church, to hand it over to ward officials as portraits of other abandoned children raised and adopted by him are seen on a wall of the church in...more
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak carries a baby, abandoned a day earlier at a "baby box" at his Joosarang church, to hand it over to ward officials as portraits of other abandoned children raised and adopted by him are seen on a wall of the church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak holds an abandoned baby boy as he prays at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak holds an abandoned baby boy as he prays at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A policeman (R) talks on a phone as preacher Jeong Young-ran looks on after a mother abandoned her baby at a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A policeman (R) talks on a phone as preacher Jeong Young-ran looks on after a mother abandoned her baby at a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A letter from a mother who abandoned her baby at a "baby box" at Joosarang church is seen inside an office at the church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A letter from a mother who abandoned her baby at a "baby box" at Joosarang church is seen inside an office at the church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A police officer collects DNA samples from two abandoned babies after the babies were left at a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. . REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A police officer collects DNA samples from two abandoned babies after the babies were left at a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. . REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ward officials, who did not want to be identified, hold abandoned babies as they head to a child advocacy centre after the babies had undergone checkups at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ward officials, who did not want to be identified, hold abandoned babies as they head to a child advocacy centre after the babies had undergone checkups at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A ward official takes care of a baby who was abandoned in a "baby box" at Joosarang church, before the baby's medical examination at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A ward official takes care of a baby who was abandoned in a "baby box" at Joosarang church, before the baby's medical examination at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A baby abandoned in a "baby box" at Joosarang church waits for a medical examination at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A baby abandoned in a "baby box" at Joosarang church waits for a medical examination at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An abandoned baby is seen reflected in a closet after it was found in a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An abandoned baby is seen reflected in a closet after it was found in a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pastor Lee Jong-rak feeds his 25-year-old son Lee Eun-man, who has cerebral palsy, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pastor Lee Jong-rak feeds his 25-year-old son Lee Eun-man, who has cerebral palsy, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee Sae-byeok, 3, who was abandoned at a "baby box" at Joosarang church, is seen at the church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee Sae-byeok, 3, who was abandoned at a "baby box" at Joosarang church, is seen at the church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee On-u (L), 6, and Lee Jin-ri, 5, play at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. The two disabled children had been abandoned at a "baby box" at the church and has been there raised since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee On-u (L), 6, and Lee Jin-ri, 5, play at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. The two disabled children had been abandoned at a "baby box" at the church and has been there raised since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Choi Seol, 19, is seen at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. Choi, a disabled person, was abandoned at the church and has been raised there since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Choi Seol, 19, is seen at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. Choi, a disabled person, was abandoned at the church and has been raised there since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee Jin-ri (front), 5, and Choi Seol, 19, play at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. The two disabled children had been abandoned at a "baby box" at the church years earlier and have been raised since then at the church. REUTERS/Kim...more
Lee Jin-ri (front), 5, and Choi Seol, 19, play at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. The two disabled children had been abandoned at a "baby box" at the church years earlier and have been raised since then at the church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pastor Lee Jong-rak plays with Lee On-u, 6, a disabled child who was abandoned, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pastor Lee Jong-rak plays with Lee On-u, 6, a disabled child who was abandoned, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee Eun-hye, 7, prays during a worship session at Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. Lee was abandoned at the church and has been raised there since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee Eun-hye, 7, prays during a worship session at Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. Lee was abandoned at the church and has been raised there since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
David Blaine's electrical stunt
Magician David Blaine stands on a 20-foot-high platform, channeling one million volts of electricity through tesla coils for 72 hours.
Scenescapes
Stunning views of city and country from around the world.
Blessing of the dogs
Some Brazilian pet owners have their animals blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis, Brazil's patron saint of animals.
California's overcrowded prisons
Inside California's overcrowded prison system.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.