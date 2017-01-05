Baby elephant rehab

Handlers wash Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, before a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The hydrotherapy is thought to...more

Handlers wash Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, before a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The hydrotherapy is thought to help her exercise her bicep muscles and help her walk again as she has been refusing to stand on all four legs. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

