Baby trapped in toilet pipe
Rescuers try to reach a trapped infant inside a piece of sewage pipe, in this still image taken from video, in Jinhua city, Zhejiang province May 25, 2013. Firefighters in eastern China have rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage...more
Rescuers try to reach a trapped infant inside a piece of sewage pipe, in this still image taken from video, in Jinhua city, Zhejiang province May 25, 2013. Firefighters in eastern China have rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet commode, state television reported, in a case which has sparked anger on social media sites. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV
Firefighters and doctors rescue an abandoned newborn baby boy by cutting away a sewage pipe piece by piece, at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters and doctors rescue an abandoned newborn baby boy by cutting away a sewage pipe piece by piece, at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters and doctors rescue an abandoned newborn baby boy by cutting away a sewage pipe piece by piece, in this still image taken from video, in Jinhua city, Zhejiang province May 25, 2013. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV
Firefighters and doctors rescue an abandoned newborn baby boy by cutting away a sewage pipe piece by piece, in this still image taken from video, in Jinhua city, Zhejiang province May 25, 2013. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV
Firefighters and doctors rescue an abandoned newborn baby boy by cutting away a sewage pipe piece by piece, in this still image taken from video, at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, May 25, 2013. Footage taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer more
Firefighters and doctors rescue an abandoned newborn baby boy by cutting away a sewage pipe piece by piece, in this still image taken from video, at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, May 25, 2013. Footage taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An abandoned newborn baby boy sleeps after being rescued from a sewage pipe at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An abandoned newborn baby boy sleeps after being rescued from a sewage pipe at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An abandoned newborn baby cries in an incubator after he was rescued from a sewage pipe at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province May 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An abandoned newborn baby cries in an incubator after he was rescued from a sewage pipe at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province May 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Next Slideshows
Polluted waterways
Heavily polluted waterways across the globe.
Golan Heights cowboys
Cowboys work on a ranch just outside a collective farming community some two kilometers south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Golan...
Chancellor Merkel
Candid photos of the German leader.
Obama and Christie tour Jersey shore
Obama and Christie team up again to tour areas of New Jersey damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.