Back to school in Syria

Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. UNICEF said in July that approximately three million Syrian children had been displaced, one million children were out of school, and another million were at risk of dropping out due to insecurity. Attendance rates are as low as 36 percent in areas that are hard to reach. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

