Back to school in Syria
A Syrian child poses with a book in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. Syrian children returned to school in Damascus for the new academic year, as the country's civil war rages on. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian child inspects a book in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. At the Hussien Zein school, there was little evidence that Syria is in the midst of a bloody conflict.The school courtyard was packed as...more
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. UNICEF said in July that approximately three million Syrian children had been displaced, one million children were out of school, and another million were...more
A girl inspects stationary prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian woman sits with a boy in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Syrian children sit in a classroom at the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A vendor dresses a boy in a school uniform prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man walks a child to the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian children stand under pictures of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a classroom at the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Syrian children perform in a courtyard in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Residents shop for school uniforms prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Next Slideshows
Slum fire in Manila
Around 100 families are left homeless after a fire caused by faulty wiring.
Dangerous journey
Migrants risk their lives as they flee their countries to start anew.
Scotland: independence or union
Reuters photographers took portraits of people in Scotland and England and asked them what they thought about the Scottish referendum.
Hillary in Iowa
Hillary Clinton stokes speculation about a presidential bid as she visits Iowa to take part in the state's annual "steak fry."
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.