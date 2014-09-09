Backstage at NYFW
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model reads a book as she gets her toes done before the Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model eats before the Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models prepare backstage before the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A style board with photos of the models is seen backstage at the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman prepares information sheets for models and their outfits backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is reflected in compact mirrors as she has her makeup applied before the Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has make-up applied backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models wait backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has make-up applied to her lips backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has her hair done backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman adjusts photographs of models backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A worker prepares clothing backstage before a showing of the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model sits and waits backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model takes a selfie backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models have their hair done backstage before presenting the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model uses her mobile phone as she has a temporary tattoo applied backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models talk as they wait backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models talk as they wait backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has her makeup applied before the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is reflected in a mirror as she has her makeup applied before the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
