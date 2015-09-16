Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 16, 2015 | 4:56pm EDT

Backstage at NYFW

Models wait backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models wait backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Models wait backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 20
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 20
A model waits backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model waits backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model waits backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 20
A woman looks over images of models backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman looks over images of models backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A woman looks over images of models backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 20
A model reads backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model reads backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A model reads backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 20
Workers prepares the space before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Workers prepares the space before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Workers prepares the space before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 20
Designer Zac Posen looks on during rehearsals for his Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Designer Zac Posen looks on during rehearsals for his Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Designer Zac Posen looks on during rehearsals for his Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 20
Model Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Model Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 20
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 20
A model enters the runway as workers prepare the set during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model enters the runway as workers prepare the set during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model enters the runway as workers prepare the set during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 20
Cuts on a models feet are cared for backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/John Taggart

Cuts on a models feet are cared for backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/John Taggart

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Cuts on a models feet are cared for backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/John Taggart
Close
11 / 20
Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 20
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 20
A model waits backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model waits backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A model waits backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 20
A model is made up backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is made up backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A model is made up backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 20
Designer Betsey Johnson greets a model during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Designer Betsey Johnson greets a model during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Designer Betsey Johnson greets a model during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 20
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 20
A model waits backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model waits backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A model waits backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 20
A model is prepared backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 20
Signage is put in place during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Signage is put in place during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Signage is put in place during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
California's charred landscape

California's charred landscape

Next Slideshows

California's charred landscape

California's charred landscape

The scorched aftermath of California's most destructive fire this year.

Sep 16 2015
Abandoned at the border

Abandoned at the border

Thousands of migrants and refugees are stranded in the Balkans after Hungary shut the EU's external border with Serbia.

Sep 16 2015
Cuban religion yearns for recognition

Cuban religion yearns for recognition

Cubans who practice Santeria hope Pope Francis formally recognizes their religion during his visit.

Sep 15 2015
Flash floods hit Utah

Flash floods hit Utah

Deadly flash floods strike near Utah's border with Arizona.

Sep 15 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast