Backstage at NYFW
A marker for model Gigi Hadid before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models wait to dress backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model adjusts her shoe backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage before the MAISON the FAUX presentation of CHUBBY CHASER. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Wigs wait to be used on models before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models look at a board backstage before a presentation of the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model waits backstage before the Adam Selman Spring/Summer 2017 collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models prepare backstage before a presentation. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models laugh backstage before a presentation of the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Adam Selman walks backstage before presenting his Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models walk the runway during rehearsals before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is photographed backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models Jess P.W., Greta Varlese and Adrienne Juliger sit backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model listens to directions during rehearsals before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees arrive to see The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model sits on the performance space in the MAISON the FAUX presentation of CHUBBY CHASER. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model enters the runway during rehearsals for the Adam Selman Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage before a presentation of Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A hairstylist holds a model's hair backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models are reflected in a mirror as they pose backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model waits backstage before the MAISON the FAUX presentation of CHUBBY CHASER. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
