Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 15, 2016 | 11:50am EDT

Backstage at NYFW

A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 25
A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 25
A marker for model Gigi Hadid before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A marker for model Gigi Hadid before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A marker for model Gigi Hadid before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 25
Models wait to dress backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models wait to dress backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Models wait to dress backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 25
A model adjusts her shoe backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model adjusts her shoe backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A model adjusts her shoe backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 25
A model is prepared backstage before the MAISON the FAUX presentation of CHUBBY CHASER. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the MAISON the FAUX presentation of CHUBBY CHASER. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A model is prepared backstage before the MAISON the FAUX presentation of CHUBBY CHASER. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 25
Wigs wait to be used on models before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wigs wait to be used on models before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Wigs wait to be used on models before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 25
A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 25
Models look at a board backstage before a presentation of the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models look at a board backstage before a presentation of the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Models look at a board backstage before a presentation of the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 25
A model waits backstage before the Adam Selman Spring/Summer 2017 collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model waits backstage before the Adam Selman Spring/Summer 2017 collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A model waits backstage before the Adam Selman Spring/Summer 2017 collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 25
A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 25
Models prepare backstage before a presentation. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models prepare backstage before a presentation. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Models prepare backstage before a presentation. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 25
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 25
Models laugh backstage before a presentation of the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models laugh backstage before a presentation of the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Models laugh backstage before a presentation of the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 25
Makeup rests on a table backstage before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Makeup rests on a table backstage before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Makeup rests on a table backstage before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 25
Designer Adam Selman walks backstage before presenting his Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Designer Adam Selman walks backstage before presenting his Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Designer Adam Selman walks backstage before presenting his Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 25
Models walk the runway during rehearsals before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models walk the runway during rehearsals before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Models walk the runway during rehearsals before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 25
A model is photographed backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is photographed backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A model is photographed backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 25
Models Jess P.W., Greta Varlese and Adrienne Juliger sit backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models Jess P.W., Greta Varlese and Adrienne Juliger sit backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Models Jess P.W., Greta Varlese and Adrienne Juliger sit backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 25
A model listens to directions during rehearsals before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model listens to directions during rehearsals before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A model listens to directions during rehearsals before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 25
Attendees arrive to see The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees arrive to see The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Attendees arrive to see The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 25
A model sits on the performance space in the MAISON the FAUX presentation of CHUBBY CHASER. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model sits on the performance space in the MAISON the FAUX presentation of CHUBBY CHASER. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A model sits on the performance space in the MAISON the FAUX presentation of CHUBBY CHASER. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
22 / 25
A model enters the runway during rehearsals for the Adam Selman Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model enters the runway during rehearsals for the Adam Selman Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A model enters the runway during rehearsals for the Adam Selman Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
23 / 25
A hairstylist holds a model's hair backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A hairstylist holds a model's hair backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A hairstylist holds a model's hair backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
24 / 25
A model is prepared backstage before a presentation of Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model is prepared backstage before a presentation of Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A model is prepared backstage before a presentation of Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Miss Arkansas becomes Miss America

Miss Arkansas becomes Miss America

Next Slideshows

Miss Arkansas becomes Miss America

Miss Arkansas becomes Miss America

Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, 21, was crowned the winner at the 96th Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City.

Sep 12 2016
Acid attack survivor models at NYFW

Acid attack survivor models at NYFW

An Indian model scarred in an acid attack challenged perceptions of beauty as she strutted down the runway at New York Fashion Week to promote a ban on the sale...

Sep 09 2016
New York fashion week

New York fashion week

Catwalk creations and backstage highlights from New York fashion week.

Sep 08 2016
Best of Venice Film Fest

Best of Venice Film Fest

Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

Sep 08 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast