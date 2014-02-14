Backstage at NYFW

Edition:
<p>A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Ruffian 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A model eats a banana backstage before the presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Pizza boxes are seen backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A model has her hair done backstage before the Donna Karan New York show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Models await instruction before the Herve Leger show during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Stylists steam clothes prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>People wait for the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Models Charlotte Carey (L) and Devan Mayfield pose for a portrait before presenting creations by DKNY during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A model reacts to having hairspray applied backstage before the Son Jung Wan 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>People are seen backstage after the Diane von Furstenberg Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Workers clean the runway before the Milly By Michelle Smith show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A model board is seen backstage before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Models eat pizza backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A model stands backstage before presenting a creation by J. Mendel's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A model has her dress altered before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A model catches up on homework before the Lacoste 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Models wait backstage before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Models receive instructions before presenting creations from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A model is made up backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Models stand outside before presenting creations by Alexander Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Models stand backstage before presenting creations by Pamella Roland during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Workers steam-iron clothing for models ahead of the Pamella Roland Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A model poses for a photo before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A model has her makeup applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>A model has her lipstick applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>A model has make-up applied before presenting the Jill Stuart 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Models pull faces as they take a "selfie" before presenting Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A model is made up before the BCBG Max Azria Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Creations hang on a rack before the GS Shop Lingerie Show featuring Wonderbra, Anna Sui and Spanx Fall 2014 collections during New York Fashion Week, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Model Valeriya Planidina poses for a portrait before presenting a creation from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A model is made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A model is made up before the BCBG Max Azria Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

