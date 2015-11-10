Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 10, 2015 | 3:40pm EST

Backstage at Victoria's Secret

Model Gigi Hadid (R) and another Victoria's Secret model pose for a photo backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Gigi Hadid (R) and another Victoria's Secret model pose for a photo backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Model Gigi Hadid (R) and another Victoria's Secret model pose for a photo backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 11
A model gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A model gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 11
Models pose for a selfie backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models pose for a selfie backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Models pose for a selfie backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 11
The backstage area is pictured before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The backstage area is pictured before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
The backstage area is pictured before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 11
Models sit on a sofa backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models sit on a sofa backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Models sit on a sofa backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 11
A model gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A model gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 11
Model Adriana Lima poses backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Adriana Lima poses backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Model Adriana Lima poses backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 11
A model is escorted up the stairs backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is escorted up the stairs backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A model is escorted up the stairs backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 11
Models are filmed walking backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models are filmed walking backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Models are filmed walking backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 11
A model sticks her tongue out as she gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model sticks her tongue out as she gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A model sticks her tongue out as she gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 11
Models pose backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models pose backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Models pose backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Celebrity U.N. ambassadors

Celebrity U.N. ambassadors

Next Slideshows

Celebrity U.N. ambassadors

Celebrity U.N. ambassadors

Famous faces highlight humanitarian issues in troubled regions and disaster zones.

Nov 06 2015
Miss International Beauty

Miss International Beauty

Highlights from the Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo.

Nov 05 2015
Highest-paid women in music

Highest-paid women in music

The music industry's top-earning women, according to Forbes.

Nov 05 2015
CMA Awards ceremony

CMA Awards ceremony

Highlights from the 49th Country Music Association Awards.

Nov 05 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast