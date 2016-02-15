Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 15, 2016 | 1:55pm EST

Backstage at Westminster

A Bichon Frise is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Bichon Frise is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A Bichon Frise is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
A dog owner sleeps in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A dog owner sleeps in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A dog owner sleeps in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 20
French bulldog Watson is wheeled to a ring for judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

French bulldog Watson is wheeled to a ring for judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
French bulldog Watson is wheeled to a ring for judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 20
Yorkshire Terriers are groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Yorkshire Terriers are groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Yorkshire Terriers are groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 20
Skip, a Yorkshire Terrier, is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Skip, a Yorkshire Terrier, is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Skip, a Yorkshire Terrier, is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 20
Bergamascos, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bergamascos, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Bergamascos, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 20
Handlers stand in the ring with Boston Terriers during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handlers stand in the ring with Boston Terriers during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Handlers stand in the ring with Boston Terriers during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
Sebastian, a Bloodhound from Colorado has his teeth brushed before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sebastian, a Bloodhound from Colorado has his teeth brushed before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Sebastian, a Bloodhound from Colorado has his teeth brushed before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 20
Julie Kempster from Toronto, Canada gets a kiss from her Bearded Collie Frank as they wait before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Julie Kempster from Toronto, Canada gets a kiss from her Bearded Collie Frank as they wait before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Julie Kempster from Toronto, Canada gets a kiss from her Bearded Collie Frank as they wait before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 20
Ace, a Basset Hound from Lithuania, stands in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Ace, a Basset Hound from Lithuania, stands in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Ace, a Basset Hound from Lithuania, stands in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 20
Cathy Sahlin holds her Long Haired Miniature Dachshund Casper in the benching area at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cathy Sahlin holds her Long Haired Miniature Dachshund Casper in the benching area at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Cathy Sahlin holds her Long Haired Miniature Dachshund Casper in the benching area at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 20
Evy, a Redbone Coonhound (L) and Junior, a Bluetick Coonhound (R) greet each other before being judged judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Evy, a Redbone Coonhound (L) and Junior, a Bluetick Coonhound (R) greet each other before being judged judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Evy, a Redbone Coonhound (L) and Junior, a Bluetick Coonhound (R) greet each other before being judged judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
Frank, a Bearded Collie from Toronto, Canada, leaps up on his handler Julie Kempster in the ring during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Frank, a Bearded Collie from Toronto, Canada, leaps up on his handler Julie Kempster in the ring during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Frank, a Bearded Collie from Toronto, Canada, leaps up on his handler Julie Kempster in the ring during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
Lanny, an English Bulldog from Syracuse, New York, stands in his crate before being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lanny, an English Bulldog from Syracuse, New York, stands in his crate before being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Lanny, an English Bulldog from Syracuse, New York, stands in his crate before being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
A Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 20
A French bulldog looks up at his handler before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A French bulldog looks up at his handler before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A French bulldog looks up at his handler before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
A Saluki is run in the ring during judging in the Hound group at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Saluki is run in the ring during judging in the Hound group at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A Saluki is run in the ring during judging in the Hound group at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 20
Dogs line up during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dogs line up during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Dogs line up during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
18 / 20
Handler Jane Hobson sits with Woopi, a Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jane Hobson sits with Woopi, a Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Handler Jane Hobson sits with Woopi, a Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 20
Faith Rogers praises Gracie, a Pointer, during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Faith Rogers praises Gracie, a Pointer, during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Faith Rogers praises Gracie, a Pointer, during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend

Next Slideshows

NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend

Highlights from all-star weekend in Toronto.

Feb 15 2016
Republicans debate in South Carolina

Republicans debate in South Carolina

Six candidates take to the stage for the ninth debate between rivals for the Republican presidential nomination.

Feb 13 2016
The Zika babies

The Zika babies

The mosquito-borne Zika virus has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil.

Feb 12 2016
Libya: 5 years since the Spring

Libya: 5 years since the Spring

The Libyan uprising, that was sparked by clashes in Benghazi and escalated into a rebellion that spread across the country, marks its fifth anniversary.

Feb 12 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast