Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 14, 2015 | 10:16pm EDT

Backstage in New York

A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 33
A model waits backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model waits backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model waits backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 33
A model waits backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model waits backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A model waits backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 33
Model Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Model Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Model Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
4 / 33
A model reads backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model reads backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A model reads backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 33
A model enters the runway as workers prepare the set during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model enters the runway as workers prepare the set during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model enters the runway as workers prepare the set during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 33
Shoes are lined up backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Shoes are lined up backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Shoes are lined up backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 33
Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 33
A woman looks over images of models backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman looks over images of models backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A woman looks over images of models backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 33
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 33
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 33
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 33
A model is prepared backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 33
A model is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 33
Model Gigi Hadid is seen backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Gigi Hadid is seen backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Model Gigi Hadid is seen backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 33
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 33
Designer Betsey Johnson greets a model during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Designer Betsey Johnson greets a model during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Designer Betsey Johnson greets a model during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 33
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 33
Workers prepares the space before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Workers prepares the space before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Workers prepares the space before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 33
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 33
Models pose for photographs backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/John Taggart

Models pose for photographs backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/John Taggart

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Models pose for photographs backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/John Taggart
Close
21 / 33
Members of the audience wait in line before a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the audience wait in line before a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Members of the audience wait in line before a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 33
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
23 / 33
Cuts on a models feet are cared for backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/John Taggart

Cuts on a models feet are cared for backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/John Taggart

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Cuts on a models feet are cared for backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/John Taggart
Close
24 / 33
Models pose for photographs backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/John Taggart

Models pose for photographs backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/John Taggart

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Models pose for photographs backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/John Taggart
Close
25 / 33
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
26 / 33
Models pose backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models pose backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Models pose backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
27 / 33
Models Gigi Hadid (L) and Bella Hadid pose for photos backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models Gigi Hadid (L) and Bella Hadid pose for photos backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Models Gigi Hadid (L) and Bella Hadid pose for photos backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
28 / 33
Signage is put in place during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Signage is put in place during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Signage is put in place during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
29 / 33
A model is made up backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is made up backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A model is made up backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
30 / 33
Actress Drew Barrymore (2nd R) attends the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Drew Barrymore (2nd R) attends the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Actress Drew Barrymore (2nd R) attends the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
31 / 33
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
32 / 33
A model waits backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model waits backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A model waits backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
What is left behind

What is left behind

Next Slideshows

What is left behind

What is left behind

As migrants and refugees move from one place to the next a look at what they leave behind.

Sep 14 2015
Hungary's border police

Hungary's border police

The police force on the front lines as Hungary prepares to enact new rules the government says will bring a halt to the illegal flow of migrants.

Sep 14 2015
Border deadline

Border deadline

Migrants race through the Balkans on foot, train, bus and taxi trying to beat a border crackdown promised by Hungary�s right-wing government.

Sep 14 2015
Airbus, Alabama

Airbus, Alabama

Airbus Group's new factory in Mobile, Alabama will build predominately A321 aircraft.

Sep 14 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast