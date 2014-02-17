Edition:
BAFTA red carpet

<p>Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Cate Blanchett arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Director Martin Scorsese arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Emma Thompson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Helen Mirren arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Cate Blanchett arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Lily Allen arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Britain's Prince William arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Amy Adams arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Oprah Winfrey arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Gillian Anderson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sari Mercer arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Director Steve McQueen and Bianca Stigter arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>(L-R) Actor Christian Bale, director David O. Russell and actor Bradley Cooper arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Actress Uma Thurman arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Niki Lauda (R) arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Joely Richardson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Judi Dench arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Actress Imogen Poots arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Actor Tom Hardy arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Josephine de la Baume arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Eleanor Tomlinson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Actor Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Ruth Wilson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Actress Rebecca Wang arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Fearne Cotton arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Actor Steve Coogan arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

<p>Lea Seydoux arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Monday, February 17, 2014

