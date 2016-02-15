Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 15, 2016 | 10:41am EST

BAFTA red carpet

Leonardo Di Caprio. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Leonardo Di Caprio. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Leonardo Di Caprio. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
1 / 34
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 34
Lily Donaldson. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Lily Donaldson. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Lily Donaldson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 34
Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 34
Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 34
Angela Scanlon. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Angela Scanlon. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Angela Scanlon. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 34
Dakota Johnson. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Dakota Johnson. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Dakota Johnson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 34
Kate Winslet. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Kate Winslet. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Kate Winslet. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 34
Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 34
Sonoya Mizuno. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sonoya Mizuno. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Sonoya Mizuno. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 34
Olga Kurylenko. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Olga Kurylenko. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Olga Kurylenko. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 34
Dree Hemingway. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Dree Hemingway. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Dree Hemingway. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 34
Antonia Tomas. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Antonia Tomas. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Antonia Tomas. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 34
Poppy Jamie. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Poppy Jamie. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Poppy Jamie. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 34
Idris Elba. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Idris Elba. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Idris Elba. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 34
Heida Reed. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Heida Reed. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Heida Reed. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 34
Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 34
Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 34
Laura Bailey. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Laura Bailey. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Laura Bailey. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 34
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
20 / 34
Laura Haddock. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Laura Haddock. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Laura Haddock. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 34
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
22 / 34
Bel Powley. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Bel Powley. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Bel Powley. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
23 / 34
Benicio del Toro. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Benicio del Toro. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Benicio del Toro. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
24 / 34
Laura Whitmore. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Laura Whitmore. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Laura Whitmore. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
25 / 34
Julie Walters. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Julie Walters. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Julie Walters. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
26 / 34
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
27 / 34
John Boyega. REUTERS/Toby Melville

John Boyega. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
John Boyega. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
28 / 34
Gemma Chan. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Gemma Chan. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Gemma Chan. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
29 / 34
Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
30 / 34
Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
31 / 34
Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
32 / 34
Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
33 / 34
Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Seeing red at NYFW

Seeing red at NYFW

Next Slideshows

Seeing red at NYFW

Seeing red at NYFW

Celebrities and models display designs for the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection.

Feb 12 2016
Kanye West at New York Fashion Week

Kanye West at New York Fashion Week

Rapper Kanye West presents his Yeezy Season 3 fashion collection and new album "The Life of Pablo" at New York Fashion Week.

Feb 11 2016
Saint Laurent in Hollywood

Saint Laurent in Hollywood

Saint Laurent reveals its fall-winter collections for men and women in Los Angeles.

Feb 11 2016
amfAR Gala

amfAR Gala

Highlights from the amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York.

Feb 11 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast