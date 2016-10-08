Edition:
Bahamas battered by Hurricane Matthew

The congregation of the now destroyed United Fellowship Outreach Ministries International hold an impromptu prayer service in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Nassau. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A woman and a child hold hands as they walk into their flooded house in the South Beach area near Nassau. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
People take wet belongings out of their house to dry in the sun in the South Beach area near Nassau. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
People walk under a broken Kentucky Fried Chicken sign that blew over in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A congregant of the Miracle of Faith Church of God asseses the damage in the South Beach area near Nassau. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A gas station on Bay Street is toppled in Nassau. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A lone boat survives the destruction of the marina at The Royal Sailing Club in Nassau. REUTERS/Dante Carrer .

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
People carry wet possessions out of a flooded house in the South Beach area near Nassau. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Residents of Grove West walk through flooded streets in Nassau. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A boat sits washed up along the shore after breaking free of its mooring on the island of Exuma. REUTERS/Reno Curling

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A man uses a machete to chop wood to open up a flooded road near Nassau. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Members of the United Fellowship Ministries International Church hold an impromptu prayer service in the destroyed remains of their church in South Beach near Nassau. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A boat lies on Eastern Road near Fort Montague. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A stray dog looks over the remains of the Royal Sailing Club's docks in Nassau. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
The congregation of the now destroyed United Fellowship Outreach Ministries International hold an impromptu prayer service. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
