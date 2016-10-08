Bahamas battered by Hurricane Matthew
The congregation of the now destroyed United Fellowship Outreach Ministries International hold an impromptu prayer service in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Nassau. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
A woman and a child hold hands as they walk into their flooded house in the South Beach area near Nassau. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take wet belongings out of their house to dry in the sun in the South Beach area near Nassau. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People walk under a broken Kentucky Fried Chicken sign that blew over in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A congregant of the Miracle of Faith Church of God asseses the damage in the South Beach area near Nassau. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A gas station on Bay Street is toppled in Nassau. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
A lone boat survives the destruction of the marina at The Royal Sailing Club in Nassau. REUTERS/Dante Carrer .
People carry wet possessions out of a flooded house in the South Beach area near Nassau. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Residents of Grove West walk through flooded streets in Nassau. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
A boat sits washed up along the shore after breaking free of its mooring on the island of Exuma. REUTERS/Reno Curling
A man uses a machete to chop wood to open up a flooded road near Nassau. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the United Fellowship Ministries International Church hold an impromptu prayer service in the destroyed remains of their church in South Beach near Nassau. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boat lies on Eastern Road near Fort Montague. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
A stray dog looks over the remains of the Royal Sailing Club's docks in Nassau. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
The congregation of the now destroyed United Fellowship Outreach Ministries International hold an impromptu prayer service. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Next Slideshows
Cuba ravaged by Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew whipped Cuba with 140 mph winds and torrential rain, pummeling towns, crops and homes.
Siege of Aleppo
Aleppo has suffered two weeks of the heaviest bombardment in the Syrian civil war, killing hundreds of trapped people and torpedoing a U.S.-backed peace...
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
The South braces for Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew, the first major hurricane that could hit the United States head on in more than a decade, triggered mass evacuations along the coast from...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.