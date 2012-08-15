Balaclavas: Fear and fashion
Protesters wearing masks take part in an Amnesty International flash mob demonstration in support of Russian punk band Pussy Riot in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland August 14, 2012. The demonstration is in support of Pussy Riot and also to...more
Protesters wearing masks take part in an Amnesty International flash mob demonstration in support of Russian punk band Pussy Riot in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland August 14, 2012. The demonstration is in support of Pussy Riot and also to publicise the Amnesty International 'Stand Up For Freedom' comedy night, during this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. REUTERS/David Moir
Iranian anti-narcotics policemen stand at attention during a ceremony concluding anti-narcotics manoeuvres in Zahedan, 1,605 kilometers (1,003 miles) southeast of Tehran May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Iranian anti-narcotics policemen stand at attention during a ceremony concluding anti-narcotics manoeuvres in Zahedan, 1,605 kilometers (1,003 miles) southeast of Tehran May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
An Ecuador fan awaits the start of their match against Paraguay in the first round of the Copa America soccer tournament in Santa Fe July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
An Ecuador fan awaits the start of their match against Paraguay in the first round of the Copa America soccer tournament in Santa Fe July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Miners on strike take pictures near barricades of burning tyres on the A-6 motorway, on the second day of a strike to protest the government's spending cuts in the mining sector, in El Montico, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy...more
Miners on strike take pictures near barricades of burning tyres on the A-6 motorway, on the second day of a strike to protest the government's spending cuts in the mining sector, in El Montico, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The...more
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass production and is on sale at local swimwear stores. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Hamas fighter speaks on the phone as he sits inside the personal meeting hall of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after they captured his headquarters in Gaza June 15, 2007. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Hamas fighter speaks on the phone as he sits inside the personal meeting hall of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after they captured his headquarters in Gaza June 15, 2007. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A fan waits to see the NFL Super Bowl Champions Green Bay Packers celebrate the Return To Title Town celebration at Lambeau Field, Wisconsin February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A fan waits to see the NFL Super Bowl Champions Green Bay Packers celebrate the Return To Title Town celebration at Lambeau Field, Wisconsin February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A masked French special unit policeman looks out of one of the ground floor window where special forces police staged the assault on the gunman Mohamed Merah, in Toulouse March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A masked French special unit policeman looks out of one of the ground floor window where special forces police staged the assault on the gunman Mohamed Merah, in Toulouse March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Andretti Autosport driver Danica Patrick puts on her balaclava before a practice session at the IRL IndyCar Series Honda Indy in Toronto July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Andretti Autosport driver Danica Patrick puts on her balaclava before a practice session at the IRL IndyCar Series Honda Indy in Toronto July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Libyan rebel fighters with the Tripoli Revolutionary Brigade raise their weapons after a live firing exercise during a graduation event near Nalut in western Libya, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Libyan rebel fighters with the Tripoli Revolutionary Brigade raise their weapons after a live firing exercise during a graduation event near Nalut in western Libya, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An Andean woman wishes luck to a fighter named "Hatun Runa", which means "Big Person" in quechua dialect, before the Takanacuy fighting demonstration in Lima July 22, 2010. The Takanacuy ceremonial fight is a traditional inca celebration in the...more
An Andean woman wishes luck to a fighter named "Hatun Runa", which means "Big Person" in quechua dialect, before the Takanacuy fighting demonstration in Lima July 22, 2010. The Takanacuy ceremonial fight is a traditional inca celebration in the highlands where indigenous resolve personal differences, family reputation or economic problems. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Masked Zapatista rebel leader Subcomandante Marcos smokes a pipe at the Televisa TV studio during an interview with anchorman Carlos Loret de Mola during the morning news show in Mexico City May 9, 2006. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar
Masked Zapatista rebel leader Subcomandante Marcos smokes a pipe at the Televisa TV studio during an interview with anchorman Carlos Loret de Mola during the morning news show in Mexico City May 9, 2006. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar
A masked demonstrator shouts slogans during a demonstration over pension reforms in Marseille September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A masked demonstrator shouts slogans during a demonstration over pension reforms in Marseille September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An armed villager checks a public bus entering their village of Castanas for weapons, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. The villagers formed an armed group to defend themselves in response to an extortion threat last Friday by the...more
An armed villager checks a public bus entering their village of Castanas for weapons, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. The villagers formed an armed group to defend themselves in response to an extortion threat last Friday by the "Mara Salvatrucha" criminal gang, according to the leader of the armed villagers. There was no official comment from the local authorities. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Band members in the police force perform during the fourth day of a protest in La Paz, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Band members in the police force perform during the fourth day of a protest in La Paz, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Fall/Winter 2008/09 men's ready-to-wear fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week, January 18, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Fall/Winter 2008/09 men's ready-to-wear fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week, January 18, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Armed members of the Free Syrian Army are seen in the western border town of Zabadani in this undated still image taken from amateur video obtained by Reuters January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters TV
Armed members of the Free Syrian Army are seen in the western border town of Zabadani in this undated still image taken from amateur video obtained by Reuters January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters TV
Next Slideshows
Life without sight
A glimpse at the lives of visually impaired children and adults.
Thank you for not smoking
Government cigarette pack warnings from around the world.
Quakes hit Iran
The aftermath of two powerful quakes in northwest Iran.
Strange pets
Some pet owners love their dogs and cats. These pet owners, love their pigs, tigers and snakes. A look at owners with unusual pets.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.