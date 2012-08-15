Edition:
Balaclavas: Fear and fashion

<p>Protesters wearing masks take part in an Amnesty International flash mob demonstration in support of Russian punk band Pussy Riot in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland August 14, 2012. The demonstration is in support of Pussy Riot and also to publicise the Amnesty International 'Stand Up For Freedom' comedy night, during this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Protesters wearing masks take part in an Amnesty International flash mob demonstration in support of Russian punk band Pussy Riot in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland August 14, 2012. The demonstration is in support of Pussy Riot and also to publicise the Amnesty International 'Stand Up For Freedom' comedy night, during this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Iranian anti-narcotics policemen stand at attention during a ceremony concluding anti-narcotics manoeuvres in Zahedan, 1,605 kilometers (1,003 miles) southeast of Tehran May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

Iranian anti-narcotics policemen stand at attention during a ceremony concluding anti-narcotics manoeuvres in Zahedan, 1,605 kilometers (1,003 miles) southeast of Tehran May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>An Ecuador fan awaits the start of their match against Paraguay in the first round of the Copa America soccer tournament in Santa Fe July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja</p>

An Ecuador fan awaits the start of their match against Paraguay in the first round of the Copa America soccer tournament in Santa Fe July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

<p>Miners on strike take pictures near barricades of burning tyres on the A-6 motorway, on the second day of a strike to protest the government's spending cuts in the mining sector, in El Montico, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

Miners on strike take pictures near barricades of burning tyres on the A-6 motorway, on the second day of a strike to protest the government's spending cuts in the mining sector, in El Montico, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

<p>A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass production and is on sale at local swimwear stores. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass production and is on sale at local swimwear stores. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A Hamas fighter speaks on the phone as he sits inside the personal meeting hall of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after they captured his headquarters in Gaza June 15, 2007. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A Hamas fighter speaks on the phone as he sits inside the personal meeting hall of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after they captured his headquarters in Gaza June 15, 2007. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A fan waits to see the NFL Super Bowl Champions Green Bay Packers celebrate the Return To Title Town celebration at Lambeau Field, Wisconsin February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

A fan waits to see the NFL Super Bowl Champions Green Bay Packers celebrate the Return To Title Town celebration at Lambeau Field, Wisconsin February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

<p>A masked French special unit policeman looks out of one of the ground floor window where special forces police staged the assault on the gunman Mohamed Merah, in Toulouse March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

A masked French special unit policeman looks out of one of the ground floor window where special forces police staged the assault on the gunman Mohamed Merah, in Toulouse March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Andretti Autosport driver Danica Patrick puts on her balaclava before a practice session at the IRL IndyCar Series Honda Indy in Toronto July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Andretti Autosport driver Danica Patrick puts on her balaclava before a practice session at the IRL IndyCar Series Honda Indy in Toronto July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Libyan rebel fighters with the Tripoli Revolutionary Brigade raise their weapons after a live firing exercise during a graduation event near Nalut in western Libya, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong </p>

Libyan rebel fighters with the Tripoli Revolutionary Brigade raise their weapons after a live firing exercise during a graduation event near Nalut in western Libya, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

<p>An Andean woman wishes luck to a fighter named "Hatun Runa", which means "Big Person" in quechua dialect, before the Takanacuy fighting demonstration in Lima July 22, 2010. The Takanacuy ceremonial fight is a traditional inca celebration in the highlands where indigenous resolve personal differences, family reputation or economic problems. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

An Andean woman wishes luck to a fighter named "Hatun Runa", which means "Big Person" in quechua dialect, before the Takanacuy fighting demonstration in Lima July 22, 2010. The Takanacuy ceremonial fight is a traditional inca celebration in the highlands where indigenous resolve personal differences, family reputation or economic problems. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Masked Zapatista rebel leader Subcomandante Marcos smokes a pipe at the Televisa TV studio during an interview with anchorman Carlos Loret de Mola during the morning news show in Mexico City May 9, 2006. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar</p>

Masked Zapatista rebel leader Subcomandante Marcos smokes a pipe at the Televisa TV studio during an interview with anchorman Carlos Loret de Mola during the morning news show in Mexico City May 9, 2006. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar

<p>A masked demonstrator shouts slogans during a demonstration over pension reforms in Marseille September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

A masked demonstrator shouts slogans during a demonstration over pension reforms in Marseille September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>An armed villager checks a public bus entering their village of Castanas for weapons, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. The villagers formed an armed group to defend themselves in response to an extortion threat last Friday by the "Mara Salvatrucha" criminal gang, according to the leader of the armed villagers. There was no official comment from the local authorities. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

An armed villager checks a public bus entering their village of Castanas for weapons, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. The villagers formed an armed group to defend themselves in response to an extortion threat last Friday by the "Mara Salvatrucha" criminal gang, according to the leader of the armed villagers. There was no official comment from the local authorities. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Band members in the police force perform during the fourth day of a protest in La Paz, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Band members in the police force perform during the fourth day of a protest in La Paz, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Fall/Winter 2008/09 men's ready-to-wear fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week, January 18, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Fall/Winter 2008/09 men's ready-to-wear fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week, January 18, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Armed members of the Free Syrian Army are seen in the western border town of Zabadani in this undated still image taken from amateur video obtained by Reuters January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters TV </p>

Armed members of the Free Syrian Army are seen in the western border town of Zabadani in this undated still image taken from amateur video obtained by Reuters January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters TV

