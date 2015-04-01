Edition:
Bald eagles back in NY

An American Bald Eagle perches high in a pine tree above the Hudson River at Croton Point in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. Bald eagles, which live only in North America, were nearly wiped out over the past century due to hunting, habitat destruction and DDT chemical poisoning, which caused their eggs to crack prematurely. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle perches high in a pine tree above the Hudson River at Croton Point in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. Bald eagles, which live only in North America, were nearly wiped out over the past century due to hunting, habitat destruction and DDT chemical poisoning, which caused their eggs to crack prematurely. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle soars over the Hudson river near Garrison, New York, March 23, 2015. In 1976, there was reportedly only one known pair of nesting American Bald eagles left in New York State, according to the NY Department of Environmental Conservation. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle soars over the Hudson river near Garrison, New York, March 23, 2015. In 1976, there was reportedly only one known pair of nesting American Bald eagles left in New York State, according to the NY Department of Environmental Conservation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle clutches its prey as it fishes off ice flows in the early morning at Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 15, 2015. After decades of protection and conservation efforts the majestic birds, removed from the U.S. endangered species list in 2007, have successfully rebounded with many nesting along the shores of the lower Hudson river where in winter they use the river ice to fish from. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle clutches its prey as it fishes off ice flows in the early morning at Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 15, 2015. After decades of protection and conservation efforts the majestic birds, removed from the U.S. endangered species list in 2007, have successfully rebounded with many nesting along the shores of the lower Hudson river where in winter they use the river ice to fish from. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle perches on a branch above the Hudson River at Kingston Point in Kingston, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle perches on a branch above the Hudson River at Kingston Point in Kingston, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The last rays of sunlight illuminate an American Bald Eagle as it soars above the Hudson River just before sunset near Croton Point in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The last rays of sunlight illuminate an American Bald Eagle as it soars above the Hudson River just before sunset near Croton Point in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two American Bald Eagles perch near an open water break in the ice in the Hudson river as they hunt for fish near Barrytown, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two American Bald Eagles perch near an open water break in the ice in the Hudson river as they hunt for fish near Barrytown, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle soars above the trees and the Hudson River near Croton Point in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle soars above the trees and the Hudson River near Croton Point in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle perches on a branch above the Hudson river near Verplank, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle perches on a branch above the Hudson river near Verplank, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two American Bald Eagles soar over the Hudson river near West Point, New York, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two American Bald Eagles soar over the Hudson river near West Point, New York, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle takes off from its perch high in a pine tree above the Hudson River at Croton Point in Croton on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle takes off from its perch high in a pine tree above the Hudson River at Croton Point in Croton on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle flies low in the trees as it hunts for fish by the east shore of the Hudson river near Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle flies low in the trees as it hunts for fish by the east shore of the Hudson river near Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle perches on ice flows in the early morning at Croton Point, in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle perches on ice flows in the early morning at Croton Point, in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle flies low in the trees as it hunts for fish by the east shore of the Hudson river near Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle flies low in the trees as it hunts for fish by the east shore of the Hudson river near Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle perches on a tree branch above the west shore of the Hudson river near Ulster, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle perches on a tree branch above the west shore of the Hudson river near Ulster, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle takes off from a branch in the early morning at Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle takes off from a branch in the early morning at Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two American Bald Eagles soar over the Hudson river near Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two American Bald Eagles soar over the Hudson river near Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle perches on a branch above the Hudson River at Kingston Point in Kingston, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle perches on a branch above the Hudson River at Kingston Point in Kingston, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle soars over the Hudson river near Barrytown, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle soars over the Hudson river near Barrytown, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle hovers over an open water break in the ice in the Hudson river as it hunts for fish near Barrytown, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle hovers over an open water break in the ice in the Hudson river as it hunts for fish near Barrytown, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle flies off a tree branch above the Hudson River at Kingston Point in Kingston, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle flies off a tree branch above the Hudson River at Kingston Point in Kingston, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle soars over an open water break in the ice in the Hudson river as it hunts for fish near Barrytown New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An American Bald Eagle soars over an open water break in the ice in the Hudson river as it hunts for fish near Barrytown New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle tilts its head back to screech as it perches on a branch in the early morning at Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An American Bald Eagle tilts its head back to screech as it perches on a branch in the early morning at Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
