Pictures | Thu Oct 11, 2012 | 7:35pm EDT

Bali bombing: 10 years after

<p>Australian citizens mourn for their compatriots who were victims of the 2002 Bali bomb blasts, in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman </p>

Australian citizens mourn for their compatriots who were victims of the 2002 Bali bomb blasts, in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Australian citizens mourn for their compatriots who were victims of the 2002 Bali bomb blasts, in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

<p>A girl reacts near an Australian flag with pictures of its citizens who died during 2002 Bali bombing ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A girl reacts near an Australian flag with pictures of its citizens who died during 2002 Bali bombing ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A girl reacts near an Australian flag with pictures of its citizens who died during 2002 Bali bombing ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Police officers patrol a street in Legian ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman</p>

Police officers patrol a street in Legian ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Police officers patrol a street in Legian ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

<p>Workers place flowers on a photo of a 2002 Bali bomb blasts victim, in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman </p>

Workers place flowers on a photo of a 2002 Bali bomb blasts victim, in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Workers place flowers on a photo of a 2002 Bali bomb blasts victim, in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

<p>Andrew Csabi of Australia, a survivor of the 2002 Bali bomb blast, hugs his friend in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Andrew Csabi of Australia, a survivor of the 2002 Bali bomb blast, hugs his friend in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Andrew Csabi of Australia, a survivor of the 2002 Bali bomb blast, hugs his friend in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) is welcomed by Indonesian military officials after arriving at Ngurah Rai Bali International Airport in Kuta, at Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Johannes Christo/Pool </p>

Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) is welcomed by Indonesian military officials after arriving at Ngurah Rai Bali International Airport in Kuta, at Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Johannes Christo/Pool

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) is welcomed by Indonesian military officials after arriving at Ngurah Rai Bali International Airport in Kuta, at Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Johannes Christo/Pool

<p>A man jogs as a surfer stands with a surfboard during sunset at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bali, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A man jogs as a surfer stands with a surfboard during sunset at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bali, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A man jogs as a surfer stands with a surfboard during sunset at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bali, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A man takes a picture as Legong dancers walk during Kuta Karnival at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bali, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A man takes a picture as Legong dancers walk during Kuta Karnival at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bali, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A man takes a picture as Legong dancers walk during Kuta Karnival at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bali, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Australian Jan Laczynski prays for his friend who died during 2002 Bali bombing ahead of its 10th anniversary in Kuta, Bali resort island October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman </p>

Australian Jan Laczynski prays for his friend who died during 2002 Bali bombing ahead of its 10th anniversary in Kuta, Bali resort island October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Australian Jan Laczynski prays for his friend who died during 2002 Bali bombing ahead of its 10th anniversary in Kuta, Bali resort island October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

<p>Australian relatives of the 2002 Bali bombing victims walk out of the carpark of Sari club, which was one of the bombing sites, ahead of the 10th anniversary in Kuta, on the resort island of Bali October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Australian relatives of the 2002 Bali bombing victims walk out of the carpark of Sari club, which was one of the bombing sites, ahead of the 10th anniversary in Kuta, on the resort island of Bali October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Australian relatives of the 2002 Bali bombing victims walk out of the carpark of Sari club, which was one of the bombing sites, ahead of the 10th anniversary in Kuta, on the resort island of Bali October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A flower intended for victims Amber Sue O'Donnell and Jessica O'Donnell is seen at the Bali Bomb Monument ahead of its 10th anniversary in Kuta, on the resort island of Bali October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A flower intended for victims Amber Sue O'Donnell and Jessica O'Donnell is seen at the Bali Bomb Monument ahead of its 10th anniversary in Kuta, on the resort island of Bali October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A flower intended for victims Amber Sue O'Donnell and Jessica O'Donnell is seen at the Bali Bomb Monument ahead of its 10th anniversary in Kuta, on the resort island of Bali October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Rescue workers and firefighters arrive at the site of an explosion at the Sari nightclub in the heart of the main Kuta Beach tourist area on Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali October 12, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue workers and firefighters arrive at the site of an explosion at the Sari nightclub in the heart of the main Kuta Beach tourist area on Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali October 12, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Rescue workers and firefighters arrive at the site of an explosion at the Sari nightclub in the heart of the main Kuta Beach tourist area on Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali October 12, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Indonesian policemen check bodies of those killed in an overnight explosion at a nightclub in Kuta on Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali on October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Indonesian policemen check bodies of those killed in an overnight explosion at a nightclub in Kuta on Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali on October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Indonesian policemen check bodies of those killed in an overnight explosion at a nightclub in Kuta on Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali on October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An unidentified Australian woman fans her husband in a Denpasar hospital as he recovers from burns suffered during last night's bomb blast in the night club area of Kuta beach on the tourist island of Bali October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

An unidentified Australian woman fans her husband in a Denpasar hospital as he recovers from burns suffered during last night's bomb blast in the night club area of Kuta beach on the tourist island of Bali October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thursday, October 11, 2012

An unidentified Australian woman fans her husband in a Denpasar hospital as he recovers from burns suffered during last night's bomb blast in the night club area of Kuta beach on the tourist island of Bali October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Unidentified Australian tourists at a Denpasar hospital check a bulletin board for information on a friend missing after last night's bomb attack in Kuta beach on the tourist island of Bali on October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Unidentified Australian tourists at a Denpasar hospital check a bulletin board for information on a friend missing after last night's bomb attack in Kuta beach on the tourist island of Bali on October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Unidentified Australian tourists at a Denpasar hospital check a bulletin board for information on a friend missing after last night's bomb attack in Kuta beach on the tourist island of Bali on October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Beawiharta

