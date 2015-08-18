Ballerinas of Crackland
A young girl walks towards ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio, as people sleep on the street in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls board a van taking them to ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio, as people sleep on the street in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A young girl rides a van on her way to a ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, through the rough Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls ride a van to their ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, passing through the rough Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls run at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls arrive for their ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. For the young girls learning to jump and plie, the dance studio provides a way...more
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls embrace their teacher Joana de Assis after their ballet lesson at the House of Dreams dance school in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls play with a volunteer before taking ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls ride a van through the Luz neighborhood towards their ballet lesson, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Thalita Jesus, 7, lies on her bed inside her house before her ballet lesson in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tais Tainara, 12, is reflected on a mirror as she practices ballet inside her house before her ballet lesson in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Taissa Lima, 10, practices in her house before her ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Thalita Jesus, 7, runs inside her house before her ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Silvana (R) holds a three-month-old baby inside their house before her sister takes ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls pray with volunteers after ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
(L-R) Ilda, 11, Gabriela, 9, Hiana, 6, Emily, 6, and Samira, 6, pose for a photograph after taking ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Teacher Joana de Assis guides a girl with a position during a ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. "We take them off the streets, sometimes from their houses in the slums and we...more
A young girl has her hair styled by a friend before taking ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls take a bath after taking ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
