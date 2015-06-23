Ballerinas of Cuba
Mariana Garcia, 6, (C), listens to instructions during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, walks to the dressing room after performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ballet dancer Susel Alvares, 21, gets ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, warms up before performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, gets ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ballet dancers warm up before performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ballet dancers get ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child looks to the camera during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
Firefly Music Festival
Concertgoers party day and night in Delaware.
MuchMusic Video Awards
Highlights from the MMVAs in Toronto.
MuchMusic Video Awards red carpet
Highlights from the red carpet of the MMVAs in Toronto.
Celebrity dads
Famous fathers spending time with their kids.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.