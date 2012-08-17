Ballet for troubled youth
Youths perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. 'Ballet Santa Teresa', a non-governmental organization (NGO) gives children who live in areas with social risk, some suffering domestic...more
Marie Ellen da Silva practices ballet in her home, before going to her class, in the Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Marie Ellen da Silva adjusts her stockings in her home, before going to her ballet classes, in Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Marie Ellen da Silva fixes her hair in her home, before going to her ballet classes, in Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls laugh as they wait for their ballet class to start at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl performs during her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls fix their make up before their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls joke with each other before their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl stretches during her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl has her hair fixed before her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls joke during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl waits before the start of her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls fit their ballet skirts during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
