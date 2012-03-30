Ballet therapy
Samara Almanza is helped with her stretching by Kaitlyn Pasquinelli (L) and Ilana Feld during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is helped with her stretching by Kaitlyn Pasquinelli (L) and Ilana Feld during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is assisted with an exercise during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. The program is intended as physical rehabilitation to improve posture and motor control through the...more
Samara Almanza is assisted with an exercise during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. The program is intended as physical rehabilitation to improve posture and motor control through the artistic nature of ballet in children with cerebral palsy. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jessie Sanchez is helped with her stretching by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jessie Sanchez is helped with her stretching by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is helped with her stretching by Ilana Feld (L) and Kaitlyn Pasquinelli during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is helped with her stretching by Ilana Feld (L) and Kaitlyn Pasquinelli during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jessie Sanchez follows the direction of the instructors during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jessie Sanchez follows the direction of the instructors during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski waits as Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz prepares the mats for an exercise during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski waits as Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz prepares the mats for an exercise during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted as she passes foam balls around a circle as part of a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted as she passes foam balls around a circle as part of a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Everett Shea is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Everett Shea is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Everett Shea (in white) is assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz as he stretches on the bar during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Everett Shea (in white) is assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz as he stretches on the bar during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza (rear) watches as Sophia Jablonski is being assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz (L) during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza (rear) watches as Sophia Jablonski is being assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz (L) during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza (C, front) is assisted by Kaitlyn Pasquinell (L), Ilana Feld, and Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz (R) during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza (C, front) is assisted by Kaitlyn Pasquinell (L), Ilana Feld, and Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz (R) during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is assisted by (L-R) Aneesha Suresh, Aditi Bhatt, Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz and Kaitlyn Pasquinelli during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is assisted by (L-R) Aneesha Suresh, Aditi Bhatt, Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz and Kaitlyn Pasquinelli during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is greeted by her grandparents Leticia and Armando Almanza before a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is greeted by her grandparents Leticia and Armando Almanza before a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
World's smallest puppy
Beyonce, a Dachshund mix puppy, weighed just 1 ounce and fit into a teaspoon when born. She could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in...
Snapshots from Vietnam
The last U.S. combat soldiers withdrew on this day in 1973.
Urine hard-boiled eggs
Basins and buckets of boys' urine are collected from primary school toilets, which is the key ingredient in "virgin boy eggs", a local tradition of soaking and...
London from above
Aerial views of the British capital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.