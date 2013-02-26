Edition:
Balloon tragedy in Egypt

<p>The bodies of tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed lie on the ground in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The bodies of tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed lie on the ground in Luxor, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>A resident walks past the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A resident walks past the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Egyptian paramedics carry the body of a victim of a hot air balloon accident from a morgue at Luxor's International Hospital to be transferred to the airport, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Egyptian paramedics carry the body of a victim of a hot air balloon accident from a morgue at Luxor's International Hospital to be transferred to the airport, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Onlookers stand near a shoe belonging to a victim of a hot air balloon crash in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Onlookers stand near a shoe belonging to a victim of a hot air balloon crash in Luxor, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>An ambulance crew transport the body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An ambulance crew transport the body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Night watchmen guard the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Night watchmen guard the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Police and rescue officials lift the bodies of tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police and rescue officials lift the bodies of tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>A night watchman stands guard near the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A night watchman stands guard near the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>A man examines the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man examines the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>An ambulance crew lift the body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An ambulance crew lift the body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Security personnel guard the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Security personnel guard the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>The body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed is loaded onto an ambulance in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed is loaded onto an ambulance in Luxor, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Night watchmen stand guard near the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Night watchmen stand guard near the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Night watchmen guard the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Night watchmen guard the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>A man looks at a piece of the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A man looks at a piece of the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013.

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

