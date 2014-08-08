Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 8, 2014 | 8:37am EDT

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 18
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 18
A balloonist prepares a balloon at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloonist prepares a balloon at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloonist prepares a balloon at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 18
A balloonist checks a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloonist checks a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloonist checks a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 18
A man walks past inflating balloons at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man walks past inflating balloons at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A man walks past inflating balloons at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 18
A balloonist checks inside a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloonist checks inside a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloonist checks inside a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 18
Passengers in a balloon wave as it is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Passengers in a balloon wave as it is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Passengers in a balloon wave as it is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 18
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 18
A balloonist checks a balloon as it is deflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloonist checks a balloon as it is deflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloonist checks a balloon as it is deflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 18
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 18
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 18
A balloon is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloon is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloon is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 18
A man steadies a balloon as it is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man steadies a balloon as it is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A man steadies a balloon as it is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 18
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 18
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 18
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 18
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 18
Balloonists fire their balloons during the "Night Glow" at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Balloonists fire their balloons during the "Night Glow" at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloonists fire their balloons during the "Night Glow" at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Faded Olympic stadiums of Athens

Faded Olympic stadiums of Athens

Next Slideshows

Faded Olympic stadiums of Athens

Faded Olympic stadiums of Athens

Ten years after hosting the Olympics, Greece's once gleaming venues are abandoned or used for non-sporting purposes.

Aug 07 2014
Iraq battles ISIS

Iraq battles ISIS

Government soldiers and sectarian militias battle the Islamic State's advancing forces.

Aug 06 2014
North Korean summer camp

North Korean summer camp

Inside the Songodwon International Children's Camp in Pyongyang.

Aug 06 2014
Bus collision in Times Square

Bus collision in Times Square

Two double-decker tour buses collide in Times Square.

Aug 05 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast