Fri Aug 7, 2015

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons fly at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 6, 2015. The largest hot air balloon festival in Europe takes place over four days and is in its 37th year. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Balloons are illuminated by their burners during a dusk display at the Bristol International balloon fiesta in south west England August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A balloon flies over a camping site in Bristol during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
A crew member helps inflate a balloon during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
A balloon flies during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Terraces of houses are seen from the air during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
A man flies a 'hopper' over Bristol during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Balloons take off during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Balloons are inflated at the Bristol International balloon fiesta in south west England August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A hot air balloon named 'The Ship' (L) is seen tethered during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Balloons take off during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Balloons fly over Bristol during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Crowds watch during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Balloons fly over Bristol during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
A balloon flies over Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Balloonists fly during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Balloons fly at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Balloons fly at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
