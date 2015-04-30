Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 30, 2015 | 10:12am EDT

Baltimore protests spread

Protesters yell through the glass of a bus stop during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Protesters yell through the glass of a bus stop during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Protesters yell through the glass of a bus stop during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters against police violence march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters against police violence march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Protesters against police violence march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester yells at New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A protester yells at New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A protester yells at New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters against police violence march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters against police violence march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Protesters against police violence march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
New York police line 17th street during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

New York police line 17th street during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
New York police line 17th street during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters yell at police during a demonstration in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Protesters yell at police during a demonstration in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Protesters yell at police during a demonstration in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters march during demonstrations in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Protesters march during demonstrations in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Protesters march during demonstrations in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters march with their hands up during a demonstration in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Protesters march with their hands up during a demonstration in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Protesters march with their hands up during a demonstration in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A young girl holds a sign at a portest against police violence in Boston, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A young girl holds a sign at a portest against police violence in Boston, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A young girl holds a sign at a portest against police violence in Boston, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People watch from windows at a passing demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People watch from windows at a passing demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
People watch from windows at a passing demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A protester marches through the streets during a demonstration in solidarity with the protests over the Baltimore death of Freddie Gray in Chicago, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A protester marches through the streets during a demonstration in solidarity with the protests over the Baltimore death of Freddie Gray in Chicago, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A protester marches through the streets during a demonstration in solidarity with the protests over the Baltimore death of Freddie Gray in Chicago, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An officer from the New York Police Department addresses protesters during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An officer from the New York Police Department addresses protesters during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
An officer from the New York Police Department addresses protesters during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protestor marches with a U.S. flag through the streets during a demonstration in solidarity with the protests over the Baltimore death of Freddie Gray, in Chicago, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A protestor marches with a U.S. flag through the streets during a demonstration in solidarity with the protests over the Baltimore death of Freddie Gray, in Chicago, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A protestor marches with a U.S. flag through the streets during a demonstration in solidarity with the protests over the Baltimore death of Freddie Gray, in Chicago, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters against police violence march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters against police violence march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Protesters against police violence march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters sit in during a moment of silence in front of a line of police officers, in solidarity with protests over the Baltimore death of Freddie Gray, in Chicago, Illinois, April 28, 2015. Gray, a 25-year-old black man, died in Baltimore police custody on April 19. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters sit in during a moment of silence in front of a line of police officers, in solidarity with protests over the Baltimore death of Freddie Gray, in Chicago, Illinois, April 28, 2015. Gray, a 25-year-old black man, died in Baltimore police custody on April 19. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Protesters sit in during a moment of silence in front of a line of police officers, in solidarity with protests over the Baltimore death of Freddie Gray, in Chicago, Illinois, April 28, 2015. Gray, a 25-year-old black man, died in Baltimore police custody on April 19. REUTERS/Jim Young
New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Police Department officers keep an eye on protesters gathering to support Baltimore's protests against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody, during a rally in New York April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

New York Police Department officers keep an eye on protesters gathering to support Baltimore's protests against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody, during a rally in New York April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
New York Police Department officers keep an eye on protesters gathering to support Baltimore's protests against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody, during a rally in New York April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Protesters against police violence stop traffic at a major intersection in the Chinatown neighborhood as they begin a march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters against police violence stop traffic at a major intersection in the Chinatown neighborhood as they begin a march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Protesters against police violence stop traffic at a major intersection in the Chinatown neighborhood as they begin a march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters yell during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Protesters yell during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Protesters yell during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters against police violence stop traffic at a major intersection in the Chinatown neighborhood as they begin a march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters against police violence stop traffic at a major intersection in the Chinatown neighborhood as they begin a march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Protesters against police violence stop traffic at a major intersection in the Chinatown neighborhood as they begin a march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
New York Police Department officers detain a protester during a march through Manhattan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Marshall Cooper Jr. holds hands with fellow demonstrators at an "Emergency Rally and Speakout in Support of Baltimore Protests" in Boston, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Marshall Cooper Jr. holds hands with fellow demonstrators at an "Emergency Rally and Speakout in Support of Baltimore Protests" in Boston, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Marshall Cooper Jr. holds hands with fellow demonstrators at an "Emergency Rally and Speakout in Support of Baltimore Protests" in Boston, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protesters march during demonstrations in the Manhattan borough of New York City calling for social, economic, and racial justice April 29, 2015. Billed as "NYC Rise Up & Shut it Down With Baltimore", the demonstration was being held to support Baltimore's protests against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Protesters march during demonstrations in the Manhattan borough of New York City calling for social, economic, and racial justice April 29, 2015. Billed as "NYC Rise Up & Shut it Down With Baltimore", the demonstration was being held to support Baltimore's protests against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Protesters march during demonstrations in the Manhattan borough of New York City calling for social, economic, and racial justice April 29, 2015. Billed as "NYC Rise Up & Shut it Down With Baltimore", the demonstration was being held to support Baltimore's protests against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in the Manhattan borough of New York City April 29, 2015. The demonstration was being held to support Baltimore's protest against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in the Manhattan borough of New York City April 29, 2015. The demonstration was being held to support Baltimore's protest against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in the Manhattan borough of New York City April 29, 2015. The demonstration was being held to support Baltimore's protest against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
