Pictures | Sat May 2, 2015 | 10:05pm EDT

Baltimore reacts

Demonstrators march in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. Thousands of people took to the streets of Baltimore on Saturday as anger over the death of young black man Freddie Gray turned to hopes for change following swift criminal charges against six police officers. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Demonstrators march in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. Thousands of people took to the streets of Baltimore on Saturday as anger over the death of young black man Freddie Gray turned to hopes for change following swift criminal charges against six police officers. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Residents demanding justice for Freddie Gray take part in a post-march celebration on the streets of west Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Residents demanding justice for Freddie Gray take part in a post-march celebration on the streets of west Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Two children watch the scene at West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue near the looted and burned CVS Pharmacy as residents demonstrate against police brutality and celebrate the decision to prosecute police officers in the death of 25 year old Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Two children watch the scene at West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue near the looted and burned CVS Pharmacy as residents demonstrate against police brutality and celebrate the decision to prosecute police officers in the death of 25 year old Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A large crowd marches from Baltimore City Hall to the scene of unrest earlier in the week, in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
A large crowd marches from Baltimore City Hall to the scene of unrest earlier in the week, in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Malik Tiller (in red), 13, sits among his brother and cousins while holding a sign during a rally, which organizers said was against police brutality and in support for the city of Baltimore, outside City Hall in downtown Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Malik Tiller (in red), 13, sits among his brother and cousins while holding a sign during a rally, which organizers said was against police brutality and in support for the city of Baltimore, outside City Hall in downtown Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Two women hug at the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue during a rally in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Two women hug at the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue during a rally in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Two Baltimore children watch the scene at West North Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the looted and burned CVS Pharmacy as residents demonstrate against police brutality in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Two Baltimore children watch the scene at West North Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the looted and burned CVS Pharmacy as residents demonstrate against police brutality in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Pedestrians walk by as police officers take position in front of businesses on Howard Street in downtown Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Pedestrians walk by as police officers take position in front of businesses on Howard Street in downtown Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman holds a sign in front of police officials near the corner of North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue after a news conference by prosecutor Marilyn Mosby in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A woman holds a sign in front of police officials near the corner of North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue after a news conference by prosecutor Marilyn Mosby in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A young boy greets police officers in riot gear during a march in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015 following the decision to charge six Baltimore police officers -- including one with murder -- in the death of Freddie Gray, a black man who was arrested and suffered a fatal neck injury while riding in a moving police van, the city's chief prosecutor said on Friday. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A young boy greets police officers in riot gear during a march in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015 following the decision to charge six Baltimore police officers -- including one with murder -- in the death of Freddie Gray, a black man who was arrested and suffered a fatal neck injury while riding in a moving police van, the city's chief prosecutor said on Friday. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents carrying signs stage a 'die-in' rally on a street of west Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Residents carrying signs stage a 'die-in' rally on a street of west Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man rides his bicycle near the intersection of W North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man rides his bicycle near the intersection of W North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Celebrating residents hold signs toward a passing vehicle with National Guard troops in west Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Celebrating residents hold signs toward a passing vehicle with National Guard troops in west Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man shouts slogans during a protest at the intersection of W North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man shouts slogans during a protest at the intersection of W North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A police helicopter flies overhead as protesters, demanding justice for Freddie Gray, occupy part of a highway in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A police helicopter flies overhead as protesters, demanding justice for Freddie Gray, occupy part of a highway in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man honks his horn in front of gathered police officers on the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man honks his horn in front of gathered police officers on the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators take to the the streets of Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Demonstrators take to the the streets of Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators take to the the streets of Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Demonstrators take to the the streets of Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Wicomico County Sheriff deputy lifts a child to sit on an armored vehicle as demonstrators celebrate in the the streets in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A Wicomico County Sheriff deputy lifts a child to sit on an armored vehicle as demonstrators celebrate in the the streets in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man fist-bumps police officers as people begin to celebrate in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man fist-bumps police officers as people begin to celebrate in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man celebrates as people gather in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man celebrates as people gather in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People celebrate as they gather in the streets following the decision to charge six police officers in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People celebrate as they gather in the streets following the decision to charge six police officers in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man gestures as military vehicles drive on the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man gestures as military vehicles drive on the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks on recent violence and says there is "probable cause to file criminal charges in the Freddie Gray case", May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks on recent violence and says there is "probable cause to file criminal charges in the Freddie Gray case", May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A girl writes on the sidewalk near North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A girl writes on the sidewalk near North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Ka'dyn Franklin, 7, reaches out to display a peace sign while celebrating from the roof of his mother's vehicle in west Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Ka'dyn Franklin, 7, reaches out to display a peace sign while celebrating from the roof of his mother's vehicle in west Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demonstrators are seen near the city's central detention facilities in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Demonstrators are seen near the city's central detention facilities in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A sheriff deputy shouts while sitting in an armored vehicle as demonstrators march in the streets of Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A sheriff deputy shouts while sitting in an armored vehicle as demonstrators march in the streets of Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
