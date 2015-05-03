Baltimore reacts
Demonstrators march in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. Thousands of people took to the streets of Baltimore on Saturday as anger over the death of young black man Freddie Gray turned to hopes for change following swift criminal charges against six...more
Residents demanding justice for Freddie Gray take part in a post-march celebration on the streets of west Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Two children watch the scene at West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue near the looted and burned CVS Pharmacy as residents demonstrate against police brutality and celebrate the decision to prosecute police officers in the death of 25 year old...more
A large crowd marches from Baltimore City Hall to the scene of unrest earlier in the week, in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Malik Tiller (in red), 13, sits among his brother and cousins while holding a sign during a rally, which organizers said was against police brutality and in support for the city of Baltimore, outside City Hall in downtown Baltimore, Maryland May 2,...more
Two women hug at the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue during a rally in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Two Baltimore children watch the scene at West North Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the looted and burned CVS Pharmacy as residents demonstrate against police brutality in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Pedestrians walk by as police officers take position in front of businesses on Howard Street in downtown Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman holds a sign in front of police officials near the corner of North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue after a news conference by prosecutor Marilyn Mosby in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A young boy greets police officers in riot gear during a march in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015 following the decision to charge six Baltimore police officers -- including one with murder -- in the death of Freddie Gray, a black man who was...more
Residents carrying signs stage a 'die-in' rally on a street of west Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man rides his bicycle near the intersection of W North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Celebrating residents hold signs toward a passing vehicle with National Guard troops in west Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man shouts slogans during a protest at the intersection of W North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A police helicopter flies overhead as protesters, demanding justice for Freddie Gray, occupy part of a highway in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man honks his horn in front of gathered police officers on the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators take to the the streets of Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators take to the the streets of Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Wicomico County Sheriff deputy lifts a child to sit on an armored vehicle as demonstrators celebrate in the the streets in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man fist-bumps police officers as people begin to celebrate in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man celebrates as people gather in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People celebrate as they gather in the streets following the decision to charge six police officers in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man gestures as military vehicles drive on the streets of Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People react as police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks on recent violence and says there is "probable cause to file criminal charges in the Freddie Gray case", May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A girl writes on the sidewalk near North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Ka'dyn Franklin, 7, reaches out to display a peace sign while celebrating from the roof of his mother's vehicle in west Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demonstrators are seen near the city's central detention facilities in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A sheriff deputy shouts while sitting in an armored vehicle as demonstrators march in the streets of Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the last month.
Anti-Expo protests in Milan
Italy opens the Milan Expo amid fears it could be overshadowed by scandal and street protests.
Chile volcano erupts
Volcano Calbuco continues to erupt, coating nearby towns and forcing the cancellation of flights as far as Buenos Aires.
May Day clashes in Turkey
Istanbul goes into security lockdown as police attempt to stop May Day rallies at Taksim Square.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.