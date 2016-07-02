Bangladesh hostage crisis

An injured member of the police personnel is carried away by his colleagues, after gunmen stormed a restaurant popular with expatriates in the diplomatic quarter of the Bangladeshi capital, in Dhaka July 1, 2016. Courtesy of Dhaka Tribune/Mahmud...more

An injured member of the police personnel is carried away by his colleagues, after gunmen stormed a restaurant popular with expatriates in the diplomatic quarter of the Bangladeshi capital, in Dhaka July 1, 2016. Courtesy of Dhaka Tribune/Mahmud Hossain Opu via REUTERS

Close