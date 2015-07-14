Bankrupt celebrities

Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith expected an inheritance after the death of her oil mogul husband J. Howard Marshall II, but when she received nothing, she sued his $1.6 billion estate for a cut. Smith declared bankruptcy in 1996 after a $850,000...more

Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith expected an inheritance after the death of her oil mogul husband J. Howard Marshall II, but when she received nothing, she sued his $1.6 billion estate for a cut. Smith declared bankruptcy in 1996 after a $850,000 judgement against her for sexual harassment of an employee. Her inheritance claim was finally rejected by the Supreme Court in 2011, four years after her death. REUTERS/Chris Kleponis

