Bankrupt city
A local newspaper headline announces bankruptcy in Stockton, California, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram
A local newspaper headline announces bankruptcy in Stockton, California, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram
A realty sign swings in the wind in the Weston Ranch neighborhood of Stockton, California, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A realty sign swings in the wind in the Weston Ranch neighborhood of Stockton, California, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A sign promoting the Stockton Police in downtown Stockton, California, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A sign promoting the Stockton Police in downtown Stockton, California, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Oscar Avalos, 7, lies in the empty living room of his family's apartment in Stockton, California, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Oscar Avalos, 7, lies in the empty living room of his family's apartment in Stockton, California, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
People walk past shuttered businesses in downtown Stockton, California June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram
People walk past shuttered businesses in downtown Stockton, California June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram
Retired city employees Patricia Hernandez and her husband Jesse pose at their home in Stockton, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram
Retired city employees Patricia Hernandez and her husband Jesse pose at their home in Stockton, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram
An abandoned video store in Stockton, California, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
An abandoned video store in Stockton, California, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Closed businesses are seen along Martin Luther King Drive in Stockton, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram
Closed businesses are seen along Martin Luther King Drive in Stockton, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram
Traffic moves through downtown in Stockton, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram
Traffic moves through downtown in Stockton, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram
An abandoned warehouse in Stockton, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
An abandoned warehouse in Stockton, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Next Slideshows
Judging Obamacare
Demonstrators and supporters react to the Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Obama's healthcare law.
Health in America
An essay of photos taken by Reuters photographers during assignments on health care.
Debby slams Florida
Florida declares a state of emergency due to flooding.
The Turkish-Syrian border
Scenes from along the tense frontier.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.