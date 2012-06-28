Edition:
United States
Thu Jun 28, 2012

Bankrupt city

<p>A local newspaper headline announces bankruptcy in Stockton, California, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram</p>

<p>A realty sign swings in the wind in the Weston Ranch neighborhood of Stockton, California, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

<p>A sign promoting the Stockton Police in downtown Stockton, California, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>Oscar Avalos, 7, lies in the empty living room of his family's apartment in Stockton, California, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>People walk past shuttered businesses in downtown Stockton, California June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram </p>

<p>Retired city employees Patricia Hernandez and her husband Jesse pose at their home in Stockton, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram</p>

<p>An abandoned video store in Stockton, California, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>Closed businesses are seen along Martin Luther King Drive in Stockton, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram </p>

<p>Traffic moves through downtown in Stockton, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram </p>

<p>An abandoned warehouse in Stockton, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

