Banksy hotel opens to guests
Men sit in the Walled Off hotel which was decorated by street artist Banksy after it was opened for guests to do check-in in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Waiters and waitresses stand in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
A waitress arranges keys in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
People sit in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
The Israeli barrier is seen through the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy is seen as a doorman. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People stand outside the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The hotel, converted from a pottery workshop, has been styled to resemble "an English gentlemen's club from colonial times," a statement from the artist said, in acknowledgement of the historical role Britain played in the Middle East. REUTERS/Ammar...more
Banksy, whose real name is not known, described his guesthouse as having the worst view of any hotel in the world: Every room overlooks the barrier which is a symbol of oppression for the Palestinians. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The presidential suite. The decor has been spiced up with statues choking on tear gas, cherubs hanging from the ceiling, their faces covered by oxygen masks and oil paintings of refugee life jackets washed ashore. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The hotel was set up in secrecy over the last 14 months - Israeli military authorities in the West Bank did not immediately respond when asked if they had been aware in advance. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy stands at the entrance of the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.