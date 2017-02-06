Barbed wire swings and cardboard sleds in Iraqi camp
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul wash dolls at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Displaced Iraqi children launch a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled from fighting Islamic State militants in Mosul, stands in the mud after heavy rain at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold with their families sit at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, plays at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A displaced girl who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul carries a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced children, who fled from Mosul due to Islamic State violence, play in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani