Barbed wire swings and cardboard sleds in Iraqi camp

Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
1 / 12
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
2 / 12
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
3 / 12
Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul wash dolls at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul wash dolls at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
4 / 12
Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Displaced Iraqi children launch a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children launch a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
5 / 12
Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
6 / 12
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

A displaced Iraqi boy who fled from fighting Islamic State militants in Mosul, stands in the mud after heavy rain at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled from fighting Islamic State militants in Mosul, stands in the mud after heavy rain at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
7 / 12
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold with their families sit at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold with their families sit at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
8 / 12
Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017

A displaced Iraqi boy who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, plays at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, plays at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
9 / 12
Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017

Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
10 / 12
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

A displaced girl who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul carries a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A displaced girl who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul carries a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
11 / 12
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Displaced children, who fled from Mosul due to Islamic State violence, play in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Displaced children, who fled from Mosul due to Islamic State violence, play in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
12 / 12

