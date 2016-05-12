Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 12, 2016 | 3:25pm EDT

Barefoot Julia at Cannes

(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
2 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts (R) poses near Amal Clooney on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Julia Roberts (R) poses near Amal Clooney on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member Julia Roberts (R) poses near Amal Clooney on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
4 / 11
Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
5 / 11
Director Jodie Foster (C) and cast members Julia Roberts, Dominic West, Caitriona Balfe, Jack O'Connell, George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Director Jodie Foster (C) and cast members Julia Roberts, Dominic West, Caitriona Balfe, Jack O'Connell, George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Director Jodie Foster (C) and cast members Julia Roberts, Dominic West, Caitriona Balfe, Jack O'Connell, George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
6 / 11
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal, actress Julia Roberts and director Jodie Foster pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal, actress Julia Roberts and director Jodie Foster pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal, actress Julia Roberts and director Jodie Foster pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
7 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
8 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts (L) poses on the red carpet as actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin look on arriving for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Julia Roberts (L) poses on the red carpet as actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin look on arriving for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member Julia Roberts (L) poses on the red carpet as actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin look on arriving for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
9 / 11
Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
10 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Billboard's highest-paid of 2015

Billboard's highest-paid of 2015

Next Slideshows

Billboard's highest-paid of 2015

Billboard's highest-paid of 2015

The musicians who made the most cash last year.

May 06 2016
Hollywood goes to Havana

Hollywood goes to Havana

Celebrities engage in cultural diplomacy on visits to Communist-ruled Cuba.

May 06 2016
Star Wars in real life

Star Wars in real life

When ordinary scenes meet with the Force.

May 04 2016
Chanel in Cuba

Chanel in Cuba

High fashion arrives in Havana, as Chanel stages a runway show on a main boulevard, inspired by the elegance of pre-revolutionary Cuba.

May 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast