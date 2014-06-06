Edition:
Barrel bombs in Aleppo

A man holds an injured child at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Friday, June 06, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters clear unexploded ordnance after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in old Aleppo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, June 06, 2014
Civil Defense members, rebel fighters and civilians search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Qarlaq neighborhood of Aleppo May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Friday, June 06, 2014
A view shows a damaged mosque at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped yesterday evening by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at Qadi Askar district in Aleppo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Friday, June 06, 2014
Civil Defense members sit on rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
People inspect a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Friday, June 06, 2014
A man wearing a white coat stained in blood, inspects a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Atareb, in Aleppo province April 24, 2014. A Syrian air force raid on a market in the northern, rebel-held town of Atareb killed and wounded dozens of people, activists said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said jets bombed the market, killing 27 people. It said the death toll was likely to rise because many others were seriously wounded in the strike. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Friday, June 06, 2014
Flames erupt as people react at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Atareb, in Aleppo province April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Friday, June 06, 2014
An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
People inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
A woman holds a boy as she sits at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
People dive for cover after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
Firefighters try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
An injured survivor arrives at a hospital with the rescue team in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
Men search for casualties amid rubble at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
A man reacts as he mourns the death of his four children who died in what activists were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
People search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
An activist performs first aid on a survivor under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Friday, June 06, 2014
A survivor sits on the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
A helicopter loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad throws what activists say is an explosive barrel, in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Friday, June 06, 2014
Civilians and Free Syrian Army fighters look into the sky at a site hit by what activists said are barrel bombs dropped by government forces at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Friday, June 06, 2014
Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in the Al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Friday, June 06, 2014
Residents and activists hold the hand of a girl who survived from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Friday, June 06, 2014
A man wearing a mask holds a child who was rescued at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in the Al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Friday, June 06, 2014
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Friday, June 06, 2014
Smoke rises after what activists said was a government jet dropping barrel bombs at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Friday, June 06, 2014
A man reacts over a body at a site hit by what activists said was barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Friday, June 06, 2014
A damaged bicycle is seen at a site hit by what activists said are barrel bombs dropped by government forces, at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Friday, June 06, 2014
Free Syrian army members remove a body from rubble from damage caused by what activists said was an airstrike with explosive barrels by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Friday, June 06, 2014
Men react near a site hit by what activists say are barrel bombs dropped by government forces on al-Katerji district in Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 06, 2014
