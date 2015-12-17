Baseball diplomacy in Cuba
Los Angeles Dodgers and Cuban defector Yasiel Puig greets children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, Cuba, December 16, 2015. Cuban baseball defectors joined a Major League Baseball goodwill tour offering clinics for children in an...more
Cuban baseball player Brayan Pena greets children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. The goodwill mission to Cuba includes celebrated Cuban defectors such as Jose Abreu and Yasiel Puig who were given special permission to...more
Baseball fans react at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. The tour, which runs through Friday, also includes some of baseball's greatest stars such as Clayton Kershaw and Miguel Cabrera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuban baseball player Brayan Pena embraces a friend as he arrives at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Major League Baseball wants to find a safe and legal way for Cubans to reach the big leagues without the need for dangerous...more
Los Angeles Dodgers Yasiel Puig (3rd L) teaches children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. "It is the goal of our commissioner and our owners to ultimately negotiate with the Cuban Baseball Federation ... a safe and legal...more
(L to R) Nelson Cruz, Yasiel Puig, Jon Jay, Clayton Kershaw and Miguel Cabrera sit in the dugout at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Before creating a regulated player transfer system, the U.S. Congress would have to lift the...more
Venezuelan baseball player Miguel Cabrera poses for photos with a fan at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Absent normal relations, Cuban players are enticed by all manner of freelance talent scouts and player agents who lure...more
Children get ready to practice with Major League Baseball players at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. U.S.-Cuban relations have improved since Obama set a new course a year ago that led to the restoration of diplomatic ties....more
Antonio Castro (C), son of former Cuban President Fidel Castro, attends an event with Major League Baseball at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban baseball player Alexei Ramirez arrives at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Los Angeles Dodgers Clayton Kershaw salutes children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig talks to journalists in Havana, December 15, 2015. When Puig left Cuba in 2012, he soon found himself entangled with Mexico's notorious Zetas crime organization, which threatened to chop off his arm if it...more
Alexei Ramirez poses for photos in Havana, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Nelson Cruz signs autographs in Havana, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Brayan Pena waves for journalists during an event in Havana, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Clayton Kershaw speaks to journalists in Havana, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Alexei Ramirez (C) poses for photos in Havana, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
