Baseball diplomacy in Cuba

(L to R) Nelson Cruz, Yasiel Puig, Jon Jay, Clayton Kershaw and Miguel Cabrera sit in the dugout at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Before creating a regulated player transfer system, the U.S. Congress would have to lift the trade embargo of Cuba or the administration of President Barack Obama would have to grant extraordinary permission for Major League Baseball to reach a deal with Cuban officials. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

