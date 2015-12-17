Edition:
Baseball diplomacy in Cuba

Los Angeles Dodgers and Cuban defector Yasiel Puig greets children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, Cuba, December 16, 2015. Cuban baseball defectors joined a Major League Baseball goodwill tour offering clinics for children in an unprecedented act of baseball diplomacy. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuban baseball player Brayan Pena greets children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. The goodwill mission to Cuba includes celebrated Cuban defectors such as Jose Abreu and Yasiel Puig who were given special permission to return to their country despite their illegal departures from the island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Baseball fans react at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. The tour, which runs through Friday, also includes some of baseball's greatest stars such as Clayton Kershaw and Miguel Cabrera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuban baseball player Brayan Pena embraces a friend as he arrives at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Major League Baseball wants to find a safe and legal way for Cubans to reach the big leagues without the need for dangerous overseas journeys in search of riches in the American game, a top MLB official said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Los Angeles Dodgers Yasiel Puig (3rd L) teaches children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. "It is the goal of our commissioner and our owners to ultimately negotiate with the Cuban Baseball Federation ... a safe and legal path for Cuban baseball players who desire to play in Major League Baseball," Dan Halem, MLB's chief legal officer, told a news conference. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

(L to R) Nelson Cruz, Yasiel Puig, Jon Jay, Clayton Kershaw and Miguel Cabrera sit in the dugout at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Before creating a regulated player transfer system, the U.S. Congress would have to lift the trade embargo of Cuba or the administration of President Barack Obama would have to grant extraordinary permission for Major League Baseball to reach a deal with Cuban officials. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Venezuelan baseball player Miguel Cabrera poses for photos with a fan at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Absent normal relations, Cuban players are enticed by all manner of freelance talent scouts and player agents who lure them to defect. When they do, Cuba bans them from the ultimate glory in the Caribbean country: playing for the national team. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children get ready to practice with Major League Baseball players at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. U.S.-Cuban relations have improved since Obama set a new course a year ago that led to the restoration of diplomatic ties. But so far the policy has emphasized commerce only with Cuba's nascent private sector, steering away from the state. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Antonio Castro (C), son of former Cuban President Fidel Castro, attends an event with Major League Baseball at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Cuban baseball player Alexei Ramirez arrives at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Los Angeles Dodgers Clayton Kershaw salutes children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig talks to journalists in Havana, December 15, 2015. When Puig left Cuba in 2012, he soon found himself entangled with Mexico's notorious Zetas crime organization, which threatened to chop off his arm if it failed to receive the promised $250,000 fee for his passage. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Alexei Ramirez poses for photos in Havana, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Nelson Cruz signs autographs in Havana, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Brayan Pena waves for journalists during an event in Havana, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Clayton Kershaw speaks to journalists in Havana, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Alexei Ramirez (C) poses for photos in Havana, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

