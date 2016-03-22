Baseball diplomacy in Havana

The manager of the Cuban National baseball team, Victor Mesa (C), gets ready to lead his team in an exhibition game against the MLB Tampa Bay Rays, in the presence of President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro, at Estadio Latinoamericano in...more

The manager of the Cuban National baseball team, Victor Mesa (C), gets ready to lead his team in an exhibition game against the MLB Tampa Bay Rays, in the presence of President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro, at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

