Baseball diplomacy in Havana
President Obama and his family react along with Cuban President Raul Castro to an exhibition game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama arrives to attend a baseball game between Tampa Bay Rays and Cuba's National Team at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The Cuban National team and mascots line up before playing an exhibition game against the MLB Tampa Bay Rays, in the presence of President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro, at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama, his wife Michelle and their daughters Malia and Sasha stand during a minute of silence, accompanied by Cuban President Raul Castro prior to a game between Tampa Bay Rays and Cuba's National Team at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana....more
President Obama and his family attend an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A view of spectators at an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays, attended by Presidents Obama and Raul Castro, at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The manager of the Cuban National baseball team, Victor Mesa (C), gets ready to lead his team in an exhibition game against the MLB Tampa Bay Rays, in the presence of President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro, at Estadio Latinoamericano in...more
Fans get settled for an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays attended by President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro, at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro attend an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama talks with former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, while watching with Cuban President Raul Castro an exhibition game between the Cuban National team and the Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. ...more
The Cuban National team gets ready to take the field in an exhibition game against the MLB Tampa Bay Rays, in the presence of President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro, at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
MLB Commissioner Bob Manfred attends an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano, with the presence of President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro, in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by the nom de guerre Timochenko, and FARC lead negotiator Ivan Marquez (L, upper corner with sunglasses) attend an exhibition game between the Cuban National team and the Tampa Bay Rays at the Estadio...more
Workers prepare the field for an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays attended by President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro, at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fans watch an exhibition game between the Cuban National team and the Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama hugs former MLB right fielder Dave Winfield, while watching with Cuban President Raul Castro an exhibition game between the Cuban National team and the Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro attend a baseball game between Tampa Bay Rays and Cuba's National Team at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro attend an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama arrives to attend a baseball game between Tampa Bay Rays and Cuba's National Team at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Fans watch an exhibition game between the Cuban National team and the Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
