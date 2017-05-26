Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 26, 2017 | 5:25pm EDT

Baseball for the blind in Cuba

Yaineris Veg, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. Baseball has long been a national passion. The Communist-run country quickly adopted this version after it was developed in the 1990s in Italy, but it has only really caught on in recent years, spreading to all corners of the Caribbean island. REUTERS/Stringer

Yaineris Veg, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. Baseball has long been a national passion. The Communist-run country quickly adopted this version after it was developed in the...more

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Yaineris Veg, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. Baseball has long been a national passion. The Communist-run country quickly adopted this version after it was developed in the 1990s in Italy, but it has only really caught on in recent years, spreading to all corners of the Caribbean island. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 19
The visually impaired walk at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. The players, who are blind or visually impaired and wear colorful blindfolds while playing, say baseball has helped them refine their sense of orientation by sound. REUTERS/Stringer

The visually impaired walk at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. The players, who are blind or visually impaired and wear colorful blindfolds while playing, say baseball has helped them refine their sense of...more

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
The visually impaired walk at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. The players, who are blind or visually impaired and wear colorful blindfolds while playing, say baseball has helped them refine their sense of orientation by sound. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 19
A visually impaired man holds a special baseball with a little bell embedded so the player can identify its location by the sound, during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

A visually impaired man holds a special baseball with a little bell embedded so the player can identify its location by the sound, during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A visually impaired man holds a special baseball with a little bell embedded so the player can identify its location by the sound, during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 19
The visually impaired participate in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. The ball has bells inside so that fielders can hear where it lands and scramble for it. First base is a beeping mat, and players clap paddles at second and third base to orient runners. REUTERS/Stringer

The visually impaired participate in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. The ball has bells inside so that fielders can hear where it lands and scramble for it. First base is a beeping mat, and players clap paddles at...more

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
The visually impaired participate in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. The ball has bells inside so that fielders can hear where it lands and scramble for it. First base is a beeping mat, and players clap paddles at second and third base to orient runners. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 19
Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. There is no pitcher; the batter tosses the ball in the air and hits it. Fly balls are not allowed. REUTERS/Stringer

Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. There is no pitcher; the batter tosses the ball in the air and hits it. Fly balls are not allowed. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. There is no pitcher; the batter tosses the ball in the air and hits it. Fly balls are not allowed. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 19
The visually impaired wait for a baseball lesson to begin at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

The visually impaired wait for a baseball lesson to begin at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
The visually impaired wait for a baseball lesson to begin at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 19
Yubis Zapata, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Yubis Zapata, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Yubis Zapata, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 19
Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 19
The visually impaired warm up during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

The visually impaired warm up during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
The visually impaired warm up during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 19
Filiberto Socarras, who is visually impaired, holds googles during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Filiberto Socarras, who is visually impaired, holds googles during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Filiberto Socarras, who is visually impaired, holds googles during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 19
Carlos Miguel Lorenzo (L) and Yaineris Veg, who are visually impaired, put on eye covers before a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Carlos Miguel Lorenzo (L) and Yaineris Veg, who are visually impaired, put on eye covers before a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Carlos Miguel Lorenzo (L) and Yaineris Veg, who are visually impaired, put on eye covers before a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 19
Maikel Rodriguez (L) and Gilberto Arteaga, who are visually impaired, arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Maikel Rodriguez (L) and Gilberto Arteaga, who are visually impaired, arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Maikel Rodriguez (L) and Gilberto Arteaga, who are visually impaired, arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 19
Eli Duvergel, who is visually impaired, receives instructions while participating in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Eli Duvergel, who is visually impaired, receives instructions while participating in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Eli Duvergel, who is visually impaired, receives instructions while participating in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 19
Alexander Rodriguez, who is visually impaired, searches for the ball during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Alexander Rodriguez, who is visually impaired, searches for the ball during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Alexander Rodriguez, who is visually impaired, searches for the ball during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 19
The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 19
Carlos Miguel Lorenzo, who is visually impaired, reacts during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Carlos Miguel Lorenzo, who is visually impaired, reacts during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Carlos Miguel Lorenzo, who is visually impaired, reacts during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 19
Eugenio Oquendo, who is visually impaired, is checked for injuries after a fellow player fell on him during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Eugenio Oquendo, who is visually impaired, is checked for injuries after a fellow player fell on him during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Eugenio Oquendo, who is visually impaired, is checked for injuries after a fellow player fell on him during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 19
Equipment used for baseball for the visually impaired is seen at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Equipment used for baseball for the visually impaired is seen at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Equipment used for baseball for the visually impaired is seen at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 19
The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Sydney's festival of lights

Sydney's festival of lights

Next Slideshows

Sydney's festival of lights

Sydney's festival of lights

Visitors take in the Sydney Vivid Festival of light and sound.

May 26 2017
The art of flowers

The art of flowers

Blooms on display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

May 23 2017
Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes...

May 19 2017
A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

May 19 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast