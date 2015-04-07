Edition:
Pictures | Tue Apr 7, 2015 | 12:15am EDT

Baseball's opening day

Apr 6, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Jimmy Rollins (11) is doused by a Powerade cooler by teammates Justin Turner (left) and Scott Van Slyke after the game against the San Diego Padres in the 2015 MLB opening day game at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
New York Mets and Washington Nationals line up during the national anthem on Opening Day at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: H.Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick forces out San Diego Padres left fielder Justin Upton at second base in the eighth inning in the 2015 MLB opening day game at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
San Diego Padres catcher Derek Norris (3) is congratulated by left fielder Justin Upton (10) after scoring in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2015 MLB opening day game at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 6-3.Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) is congratulated by third baseman Josh Harrison (5) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. The Reds won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Seattle Mariners pitcher Fernando Rodney (56) runs on to the field during player introductions before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Opening Day bases lay prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jason Grilli (39) reacts after defeating the Miami Marlins 2-1at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jay Bruce (32) catches a foul ball for the last out of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. The Reds won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) is greeted by teammates and coaches during player introductions before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field. Seattle defeated Los Angeles, 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Baltimore Orioles left fielder Alejandro De Aza (12), right fielder Travis Snider (23) and center fielder Adam Jones (10) celebrate after they beat the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Baltimore Orioles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Fans line up for autographs prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Fans display signs during the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Boston Red Sox shortstop Hanley Ramirez (13) is congratulated by designated hitter David Ortiz (34) after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) hits the wall for an out on a ball hit by New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (not pictured) during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is greeted by teammates during player introductions before a game against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. Seattle defeated Los Angeles, 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Steve Pearce (28) is initially called out and then was reversed on instant replay that he was safe at home plate during the eighth inning at Tropicana Field. Baltimore Orioles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Los Angeles Dodgers partner Magic Johnson (left) and former manager Tommy Lasorda attend the 2015 MLB opening day game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Boston Red Sox shortstop Hanley Ramirez (13) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citizens bank Park. The Red Sox won 8-0. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Minnesota Twins center fielder Danny Santana (39) leaps over Detroit Tigers left fielder Rajai Davis (20) after he makes the throw to complete a double play at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez (middle) is greeted by pitching coach Rick Waits (47) following the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jered Weaver (36) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) falls to the mound after being injured in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
New York Yankees line the field during the national anthem before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
San Diego Padres outfielder Wil Myers (4) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (47) pitches during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Matt Holliday (7) hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Fans enter the home plate gate of Safeco Field before a game between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Kansas City Royals staff members hand out rally towels at the gate opening of the game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
General view during pre-game warm-ups on opening day before a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
