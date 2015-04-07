Baseball's opening day
Apr 6, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Jimmy Rollins (11) is doused by a Powerade cooler by teammates Justin Turner (left) and Scott Van Slyke after the game against the San Diego Padres in the 2015 MLB opening day game at...more
New York Mets and Washington Nationals line up during the national anthem on Opening Day at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: H.Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick forces out San Diego Padres left fielder Justin Upton at second base in the eighth inning in the 2015 MLB opening day game at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 6-3. Mandatory Credit:...more
San Diego Padres catcher Derek Norris (3) is congratulated by left fielder Justin Upton (10) after scoring in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2015 MLB opening day game at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Padres...more
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) is congratulated by third baseman Josh Harrison (5) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. The Reds won 5-2. Mandatory Credit:...more
Seattle Mariners pitcher Fernando Rodney (56) runs on to the field during player introductions before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Opening Day bases lay prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jason Grilli (39) reacts after defeating the Miami Marlins 2-1at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jay Bruce (32) catches a foul ball for the last out of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. The Reds won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) is greeted by teammates and coaches during player introductions before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field. Seattle defeated Los Angeles, 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA...more
Baltimore Orioles left fielder Alejandro De Aza (12), right fielder Travis Snider (23) and center fielder Adam Jones (10) celebrate after they beat the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Baltimore Orioles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2. Mandatory...more
Fans line up for autographs prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Fans display signs during the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox shortstop Hanley Ramirez (13) is congratulated by designated hitter David Ortiz (34) after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY...more
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) hits the wall for an out on a ball hit by New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (not pictured) during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is greeted by teammates during player introductions before a game against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. Seattle defeated Los Angeles, 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Steve Pearce (28) is initially called out and then was reversed on instant replay that he was safe at home plate during the eighth inning at Tropicana Field. Baltimore Orioles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2. Mandatory...more
Los Angeles Dodgers partner Magic Johnson (left) and former manager Tommy Lasorda attend the 2015 MLB opening day game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox shortstop Hanley Ramirez (13) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citizens bank Park. The Red Sox won 8-0. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Twins center fielder Danny Santana (39) leaps over Detroit Tigers left fielder Rajai Davis (20) after he makes the throw to complete a double play at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez (middle) is greeted by pitching coach Rick Waits (47) following the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jered Weaver (36) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) falls to the mound after being injured in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees line the field during the national anthem before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
San Diego Padres outfielder Wil Myers (4) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (47) pitches during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Matt Holliday (7) hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Fans enter the home plate gate of Safeco Field before a game between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals staff members hand out rally towels at the gate opening of the game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
General view during pre-game warm-ups on opening day before a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Wisconsin beats Kentucky
The Badgers stun the undefeated Wildcats to advance to the title game.
Road to Final Four
Highlights from NCAA March Madness.
A-Rod returns
Alex Rodriguez reports for spring training after a season-long suspension for doping.
NBA All-Star Game
Highlights from the NBA All-Star Game in New York City.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.