Baseball's opening day
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is congratulated by right fielder Ben Zobrist and center fielder Jason Heyward after hitting a three run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Seung-Hwan Oh (not pictured) during the ninth inning. The...more
Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers stand on the field for the national anthem at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka reacts in the dugout after he was taken out of the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is out at second base as Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve throws to first base to complete a double play during the seventh inning. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Chris Owings celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off single in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Grounds crew personnel change out the bases on Opening Day during a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Minnesota Twins. The Twins win 7-1. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Texas Rangers 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
A view of fans before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke throws in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants. This image is a multiple exposure frame. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar loses his bat for the second consecutive pitch during the game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
A fan is congratulated after catching a bat that flew into the stands during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tackles tight end Rob Gronkowski after he stole his Super Bowl jersey prior to the Opening Day game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
A fan is escorted off the field after being tackled by security during the eighth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Fans wait for the beginning of the game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers during the rain delay. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
General view of national anthem before the Los Angeles Dodgers play against the San Diego Padres. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edinson Volquez throws to the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets pinch runner Travis d'Arnaud is forced out at second base by Atlanta Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips on a fielder's choice by New York Mets pinch hitter Wilmer Flores (not pictured) during the seventh inning. Mandatory Credit:...more
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes high fives teammates as he's introduced before a game against the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Nationals pinch hitter Adam Lind hits a two run home run against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning. Washington Nationals won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ryan Flaherty talks to former shortstop Cal Ripken, Jr. prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana looks to the sky as he leaves the game against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning. The Twins won 7-1. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
An overall view of Chase Field as San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws to Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
