Bastille Day
Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet flight over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Alpha jets from the Patrouille de France fly in an 'Eiffel Tower' formation over the Champs Elysees at the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Pioneers of the 1st Foreign Legion regiment carry their axes as they march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maori warriors from New Zealand march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Francois Hollande (C) stands at attention in the command car as he reviews the troops while descending the Champs Elysees at the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Students of the special military school of Saint-Cyr march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French troops of the Republican Guard (Gardes Republicain) on horseback attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of the Spanish Guardia Civil attends the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French 16th hunter battalion attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Students of the Ecole Nationale des Sous-officiers d'Active march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Spectators wave French flags on Bastille Day as pack of riders cycles past during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French President Francois Hollande (R) shakes hands with onlookers on the Champs Elysees Avenue after the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool
Troops of the French Foreign Legion attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French students stand as they hold placard reading Freedom, equality and brotherhood as they sing the French National anthem attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Students of the Ecole Militaire Interarmees march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Maori warrior from New Zealand takes part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French Republicain Guards (Garde Republicaine) attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Students of the Ecole Polytechnique (Special military school of Polytechnique) attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French President Francois Hollande reacts after a televised interview at the Elysee Palace where he said that France will not extend a state of emergency put in place after the November 2015 attacks beyond July 26, following the Bastille Day military...more
French Republicain Guards (Garde Republicaine) ride horses as they attend the Bastille Day military parade at the Place de la Concorde in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
