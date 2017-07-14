Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jul 14, 2017

Bastille Day in France

Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron and�Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Pierre de Villiers arrive in a command car. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand in front of the American flag at the end of the traditional Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, are seen prior to the start of the parade. REUTERS/Yves Herman

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a giant screen on the Place de la Concorde. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

High-ranking officers from various countries use their smartphones. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tanks pass in front of the presidential tribune. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Pioneers of the 1st Foreign Legion regiment carry their axes as they march. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as First Lady Melania Trump looks on after the parade. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tanks roll down the Champs-Elysee avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in the background. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk on the Place de la Concorde. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend the parade. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The Cavalry Regiment of the French Republican Guard parades. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French President Emmanuel Macron takes a selfie with a woman as he meets the crowds following the parade. REUTERS/Christophe Archambault/Pool

A French Renault FT-17 Tank of World War I is seen during the parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A camouflaged special forces member. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

U.S. Air Force F22 Raptor fighter jets fly over the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron and�Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Pierre de Villiers arrive in a command car. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand in front of the American flag at the end of the parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

