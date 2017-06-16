Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 16, 2017 | 7:25pm EDT

Bat-Signal honors Adam West in Los Angeles

A person wearing a Batman costume poses for photos as a Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall in honor of late actor Adam West in Los Angeles, California, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person wearing a Batman costume poses for photos as a Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall in honor of late actor Adam West in Los Angeles, California, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A person wearing a Batman costume poses for photos as a Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall in honor of late actor Adam West in Los Angeles, California, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 15
People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 15
A person dressed as the Riddler poses for a photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person dressed as the Riddler poses for a photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A person dressed as the Riddler poses for a photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 15
A Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 15
A young girl wears a costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A young girl wears a costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A young girl wears a costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 15
Enthusiasts Holly Cleeland and Tony de Felicis pose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Enthusiasts Holly Cleeland and Tony de Felicis pose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Enthusiasts Holly Cleeland and Tony de Felicis pose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 15
Actors Burt Ward, who played Robin, and Lee Meriwether, who played Catwoman in the 1966 movie, watch before a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Burt Ward, who played Robin, and Lee Meriwether, who played Catwoman in the 1966 movie, watch before a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Actors Burt Ward, who played Robin, and Lee Meriwether, who played Catwoman in the 1966 movie, watch before a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 15
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks, as Chief of Police Charlie Beck watches. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks, as Chief of Police Charlie Beck watches. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks, as Chief of Police Charlie Beck watches. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 15
A person wears a Joker mask. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person wears a Joker mask. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A person wears a Joker mask. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 15
A person wearing a Batman costume watches as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person wearing a Batman costume watches as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A person wearing a Batman costume watches as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 15
People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 15
People wearing Batman costumes stand. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People wearing Batman costumes stand. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
People wearing Batman costumes stand. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 15
People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 15
A person holds a sign as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person holds a sign as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A person holds a sign as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 15
A person wearing a Batman costume poses for photos. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person wearing a Batman costume poses for photos. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A person wearing a Batman costume poses for photos. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

Next Slideshows

London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.

Jun 12 2017
AFI Life Achievement Award

AFI Life Achievement Award

The stars come out for the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award honoring Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.

Jun 09 2017
CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards

Highlights from the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Jun 08 2017
Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Amal Clooney has given birth to twins named Ella and Alexander, her husband George Clooney's publicist said, the first children for the international human...

Jun 06 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon

Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon

A Brooklyn salon does hair, nails, and henna ahead of Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

Evidence photos from the scene after St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast