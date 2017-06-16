Bat-Signal honors Adam West in Los Angeles
A person wearing a Batman costume poses for photos as a Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall in honor of late actor Adam West in Los Angeles, California, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person dressed as the Riddler poses for a photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A young girl wears a costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts Holly Cleeland and Tony de Felicis pose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Burt Ward, who played Robin, and Lee Meriwether, who played Catwoman in the 1966 movie, watch before a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks, as Chief of Police Charlie Beck watches. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person wears a Joker mask. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person wearing a Batman costume watches as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People wearing Batman costumes stand. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person holds a sign as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person wearing a Batman costume poses for photos. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018
Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.
AFI Life Achievement Award
The stars come out for the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award honoring Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.
CMT Music Awards
Highlights from the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Amal and George Clooney welcome twins
Amal Clooney has given birth to twins named Ella and Alexander, her husband George Clooney's publicist said, the first children for the international human...
MORE IN PICTURES
Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon
A Brooklyn salon does hair, nails, and henna ahead of Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
The scene of the Philando Castile shooting
Evidence photos from the scene after St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop.