Bathing in wine
A woman drinks wine in a hot bath with colored water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort during an event marking Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone west of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man pours wine into a hot bath with colored water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man pours wine into the hands of a women as they sit in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women clink wine glasses as they sit in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women drink wine as they sit in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People clink wine glasses as they stand in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man pours wine into the hand of a woman as she sits in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People observe a minute of silence to commemorate the victims of last week's Paris terrorist attack as they stand in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man pours wine over the head of a customer as he stands in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
