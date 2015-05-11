Battle deepens Macedonian crisis
A woman cries inside her destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man reacts on front of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. Stunned ethnic Albanian residents of this north Macedonian town stepped gingerly through shattered glass and roof tiles, crushed cars and dirt smeared with blood �...more
A couple looks at the stairwell of their damaged apartment building in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. Macedonia said on Sunday its police had wiped out a group of ethnic Albanian "terrorists" in a day-long gun battle that left at least 22 people...more
A man looks at his brown wounded cow as it lies in a yard of his damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man stands inside a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Neighbours talk in front of a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. NATO, which dragged Macedonia from the brink of civil war in 2001, called for a "transparent investigation" of what went on when heavily armed police entered a mainly...more
Bullets are pictured on a brick in front of a house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People look at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man looks on next to a destroyed house decorated with an Albanian flag in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People look at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Parts of a mortar shell are pictured inside a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man reacts next to a burnt out vehicle in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People are seen through a bullet hole on a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man looks at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand beside a burnt out vehicle and a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man looks through a window of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man walks down the stairs inside a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People walk by a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man reacts next to his damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man looks through a window of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand by a wall covered by shrapnels in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man stands inside a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People walk on Pero Ilievski street in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
People walk inside a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman reacts in front her house in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A man looks at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman walks inside her damaged apartment in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A man walks through his damaged apartment in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A boy looks through bullet holes left on the porch of his house in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A man looks through a window of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Search for a new life
Malaysia detained more than a thousand Bangladeshi and Rohingya refugees after authorities rescued hundreds stranded off the coast of Indonesia's western tip.
Russia's victory
Russia celebrates the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for slain NYPD officer
Thousands of policemen mourn New York City officer Brian Moore, who was shot in the head while on patrol.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.