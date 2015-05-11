Edition:
Battle deepens Macedonian crisis

A woman cries inside her destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman cries inside her destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A woman cries inside her destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man reacts on front of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. Stunned ethnic Albanian residents of this north Macedonian town stepped gingerly through shattered glass and roof tiles, crushed cars and dirt smeared with blood � damage wrought by a weekend operation that left 22 people dead and heralds a new phase of uncertainty in a country deep in crisis. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man reacts on front of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. Stunned ethnic Albanian residents of this north Macedonian town stepped gingerly through shattered glass and roof tiles, crushed cars and dirt smeared with blood � damage wrought by a weekend operation that left 22 people dead and heralds a new phase of uncertainty in a country deep in crisis.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man reacts on front of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. Stunned ethnic Albanian residents of this north Macedonian town stepped gingerly through shattered glass and roof tiles, crushed cars and dirt smeared with blood � damage wrought by a weekend operation that left 22 people dead and heralds a new phase of uncertainty in a country deep in crisis. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A couple looks at the stairwell of their damaged apartment building in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. Macedonia said on Sunday its police had wiped out a group of ethnic Albanian "terrorists" in a day-long gun battle that left at least 22 people dead at a moment of deep political crisis in the former Yugoslav republic. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A couple looks at the stairwell of their damaged apartment building in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. Macedonia said on Sunday its police had wiped out a group of ethnic Albanian "terrorists" in a day-long gun battle that left at least 22 people dead at a moment of deep political crisis in the former Yugoslav republic.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A couple looks at the stairwell of their damaged apartment building in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. Macedonia said on Sunday its police had wiped out a group of ethnic Albanian "terrorists" in a day-long gun battle that left at least 22 people dead at a moment of deep political crisis in the former Yugoslav republic. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A man looks at his brown wounded cow as it lies in a yard of his damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man looks at his brown wounded cow as it lies in a yard of his damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man looks at his brown wounded cow as it lies in a yard of his damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man stands inside a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man stands inside a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man stands inside a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Neighbours talk in front of a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. NATO, which dragged Macedonia from the brink of civil war in 2001, called for a "transparent investigation" of what went on when heavily armed police entered a mainly Albanian neighborhood in the northern town of Kumanovo before dawn on Saturday. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Neighbours talk in front of a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. NATO, which dragged Macedonia from the brink of civil war in 2001, called for a "transparent investigation" of what went on when heavily armed police entered a mainly Albanian neighborhood in the northern town of Kumanovo before dawn on Saturday.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Neighbours talk in front of a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. NATO, which dragged Macedonia from the brink of civil war in 2001, called for a "transparent investigation" of what went on when heavily armed police entered a mainly Albanian neighborhood in the northern town of Kumanovo before dawn on Saturday. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Bullets are pictured on a brick in front of a house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Bullets are pictured on a brick in front of a house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Bullets are pictured on a brick in front of a house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People look at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People look at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
People look at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man looks on next to a destroyed house decorated with an Albanian flag in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man looks on next to a destroyed house decorated with an Albanian flag in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man looks on next to a destroyed house decorated with an Albanian flag in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People look at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People look at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
People look at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Parts of a mortar shell are pictured inside a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Parts of a mortar shell are pictured inside a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Parts of a mortar shell are pictured inside a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man reacts next to a burnt out vehicle in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man reacts next to a burnt out vehicle in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man reacts next to a burnt out vehicle in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People are seen through a bullet hole on a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People are seen through a bullet hole on a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
People are seen through a bullet hole on a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man looks at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man looks at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man looks at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand beside a burnt out vehicle and a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People stand beside a burnt out vehicle and a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
People stand beside a burnt out vehicle and a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man looks through a window of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man looks through a window of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man looks through a window of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man walks down the stairs inside a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man walks down the stairs inside a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man walks down the stairs inside a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People walk by a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People walk by a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
People walk by a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man reacts next to his damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man reacts next to his damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man reacts next to his damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man looks through a window of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man looks through a window of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man looks through a window of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand by a wall covered by shrapnels in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People stand by a wall covered by shrapnels in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
People stand by a wall covered by shrapnels in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man stands inside a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man stands inside a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man stands inside a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People walk on Pero Ilievski street in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

People walk on Pero Ilievski street in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
People walk on Pero Ilievski street in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
People walk inside a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People walk inside a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
People walk inside a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman reacts in front her house in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A woman reacts in front her house in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A woman reacts in front her house in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A man looks at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man looks at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man looks at a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman walks inside her damaged apartment in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A woman walks inside her damaged apartment in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A woman walks inside her damaged apartment in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A man walks through his damaged apartment in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A man walks through his damaged apartment in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man walks through his damaged apartment in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A boy looks through bullet holes left on the porch of his house in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A boy looks through bullet holes left on the porch of his house in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A boy looks through bullet holes left on the porch of his house in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A man looks through a window of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man looks through a window of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man looks through a window of a destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
