Battle for Aleppo prison

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A Syrian army soldier loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walks beside the body of a dead rebel on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background from a village they claim to be shelling, May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison that has been sieged by rebels for over a year. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) TEMPLATE OUT