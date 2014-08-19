Edition:
Battle for Donetsk

A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Train wagons are seen on a destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during fighting, over a main road leading to Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to local residents on a street in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
An elderly woman pushes a stroller with a child in a basement, used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A local resident stands in front of an apartment block damaged by recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Train wagons are seen on a destroyed railway bridge over a main road leading to Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Local residents walk near bloodstains on a damaged street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists guard a street in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" carry their battalion's flag to be blessed in a ceremony in Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kiev August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman presents sweets to children in the eastern town of Popasna in Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A member of the Ukrainian military self-defense battalion "Donbass" sits in a school library, currently used as a medical post, in Popasna, Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A Ukrainian flag is attached to a monument of the Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Slaviansk, Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Russian military truck loaded with Msta-S self-propelled howitzer drives along the road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, Russia August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Ukrainian citizens stand in a line to walk from Russia into Ukraine at border crossing point Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
