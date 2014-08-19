Battle for Donetsk
A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Train wagons are seen on a destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during fighting, over a main road leading to Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to local residents on a street in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An elderly woman pushes a stroller with a child in a basement, used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A local resident stands in front of an apartment block damaged by recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Train wagons are seen on a destroyed railway bridge over a main road leading to Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents walk near bloodstains on a damaged street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists guard a street in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" carry their battalion's flag to be blessed in a ceremony in Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kiev August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman presents sweets to children in the eastern town of Popasna in Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A member of the Ukrainian military self-defense battalion "Donbass" sits in a school library, currently used as a medical post, in Popasna, Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian flag is attached to a monument of the Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Slaviansk, Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Russian military truck loaded with Msta-S self-propelled howitzer drives along the road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, Russia August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Ukrainian citizens stand in a line to walk from Russia into Ukraine at border crossing point Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Next Slideshows
Left behind in Gaza
Personal objects left behind amid the ruins of Gaza.
Peshmerga offensive
Iraqi Kurdish peshmergas launch counterattacks in an attempt to push Islamic State forces back.
Tent city of Donetsk
Ukrainians fleeing the fighting take shelter outside Donetsk, near the Russian-Ukrainian border.
Yazidis take up arms
Volunteers from Iraq's Yazidi minority train with Kurdish units.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.