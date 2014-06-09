Battle for east Ukraine
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An armed pro-Russian separatist with attached orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, stands guard at a road check point outside the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil...more
Local residents react as they stand near destroyed houses and vehicles after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman stands near charred debris in a bicycle store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A shop owner looks at destroyed lamps in his store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman carries a baby as she passes destroyed houses following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man passes destroyed shopping center following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman cries as she passes destroyed houses following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Cars with local residents which flees from fighting are seen at the Ukrainian soldiers checkpoint near in Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic remove the state coat of arms of Ukraine from a gate of the regional administration building, in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Armed pro-Russian separatists guard a road check point outside the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An armed pro-Russian separatist speaks with passengers in a car leaving Ukraine at a border post abandoned by Ukrainian border guards at Chervonopartyzansk along the Ukraine-Russia border June 7 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A pro-Russian rebel holds a knife as he stands near a local government building in downtown Kramatorsk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukraine's President-elect Petro Poroshenko shows the presidential seal during his inauguration ceremony in the parliament hall in Kiev June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anastasia Sirotkina/Pool
A woman reacts on the site of a recent explosion during a rally in front of a regional administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman reacts on the site of a recent explosion which killed her relative, as she later said, in front of a regional administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Medics at a hospital help a man who was injured during a battle in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Children draw maps of Ukrainian regions during a pro-Ukrainian rally in front of the parliament building in Kiev June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A member of a newly-formed pro-Russian armed group called the Russian Orthodox Army stands guard at a barricade near a destroyed transport vehicle near Donetsk airport May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A bloodstained icon of Jesus is seen among shattered glass atop a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airport May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetsk international airport May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Smoke billows from Donetsk international airport during heavy fighting between Ukrainian and pro-Russian forces May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
